Strong movement of SnapDragon and RubyFrost apples in first six weeks of the year

SnapDragon apples from New York state lived up to expectations this season as growers delivered the largest crop to date. Sister variety RubyFrost also came in strong with solid volumes, consistent with target numbers. "The quality of both varieties has been outstanding this season," says Jessica Wells, Executive Director of Crunch Time Apple Growers. "For SnapDragon in particular, we are witnessing a much higher percentage of fruit making it from storage to store shelves."

SnapDragon apples have been selling well this season with strong demand and phenomenal consumer response. "We've received a record number of emails, phone calls and physical letters professing SnapDragon apples as a new favorite and thanking our growers for producing them!" said Wells.

While RubyFrost apples didn't hit stores until recently, early retailer and consumer feedback has also been extremely positive so far this season. "RubyFrost is known for its rich, complex flavor, and shoppers tend to respond quickly once it hits shelves." As a result, strong repeat purchases are being witnessed already, especially among consumers who are looking for a traditional, robust apple flavor.

© Crunch Time Apple Growers

RubyFrost and SnapDragon apples.

Healthy snacking

Both varieties performed well through the holidays. "SnapDragon did well because of its great flavor and signature crunch, and RubyFrost because it's a terrific all-purpose apple and has beautiful color for fruit baskets!" Demand is expected to continue surging in January as consumers reset on their eating habits after the holidays and focus on healthy snacking. "Premium regional varieties benefit from this renewed focus and as a result, SnapDragon and RubyFrost apples tend to see some of their strongest movement in the first six weeks of the year."

Strategic expansion

In New York state, acreage of the two varieties continues to expand strategically. "We expect modest increases in coming seasons as newly planted trees mature," shared Wells. At the same time, Crunch Time Apple Growers is exploring opportunities to reach more markets through controlled production growth. SnapDragon in particular has a strong consumer following and the focus is on matching supply with demand while preserving the quality and eating experience that defines SnapDragon. Primary expansion outside of New York state has been through growers who market directly to consumers through farm stands, farm markets, and farmers' markets. Currently, there are licensed growers in 14 states other than New York. They all grow SnapDragon.

Outside of North America, Proprietary Variety Management (PVM) is responsible for licensing new growers. Growers in Poland and New Zealand are active in growing and marketing SnapDragon presently.

© Crunch Time Apple Growers

Sweepstakes

Crunch Time, specifically SnapDragon apples, is partnering with the Pro Football Hall of Fame this season for a sweepstakes that will award one lucky winner a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience Football's Greatest Weekend in Canton, Ohio, where they'll attend the Hall of Fame Game and the Enshrinement of the Class of 2026. As part of the campaign rollout, Crunch Time is currently recruiting retailers who sell SnapDragon apples to join the campaign. Participating retailers will receive in-store marketing support, including signage featuring Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Reed, and potentially other Hall of Famers.

"This is a really exciting opportunity for retailers to offer this sweepstakes to their shoppers," said Wells. "We're thrilled to team up with the Pro Football Hall of Fame to bring our audiences a fun, exciting way to celebrate their love of sports while enjoying their favorite apple." The "Snap Your Way to Canton" sweepstakes officially started in December and will end on February 28, 2026. Fans can enter by purchasing SnapDragon apples and can follow along on SnapDragon's social media channels for more details.

For more information:

Jessica Wells

Crunch Time Apple Growers

Tel: (+1) 716-300-8522

[email protected]

www.crunchtimeapplegrowers.com