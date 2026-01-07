Successful Open Day dedicated to high-density cherry trees

The European cherry sector is paying increasing attention to production efficiency and organoleptic quality. It was in this context that the Open Day organised by Salvi France, dedicated to 'High Density Cherry Pruning', took place on 16 December in Monteux (Vaucluse), France. The event attracted over 60 farmers and professionals from different parts of France, demonstrating how the model proposed by Salvi Vivai is now an international point of reference for those wishing to invest in modern, sustainable, and profitable plants.

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.com

"The day started with a presentation of Vivai Salvi France, followed by a visit to the high-density commercial orchards. The focus was on the Sweet series developed by the University of Bologna: a variety with high grade potential, consistent yields, and superior quality. Salvi France technicians, supported by the experts who arrived from Italy for Salvi Vivai, guided participants through a detailed analysis of the varieties, focusing on specific sensitivities and strategies for optimising cultivation practices," reads a company note.

© SALVI VIVAI Soc. Agr.

Pruning: The heart of productivity

The highlight of the morning was dedicated to a practical demonstration of pruning and branch renewal. The Salvi experts illustrated how the correct management of one-year-old branches in the espalier system is not just a question of aesthetics, but rather the determining factor in guaranteeing the correct amount of sunshine, ease of harvesting, and, consequently, lower management costs.

"Seeing such participation in France confirms that the direction taken is the right one," comments the Salvi team. "Confrontation between producers and technicians, especially in the field, is the only way to move the entire industry forward. The Sweet series, combined with a correct high-density management technique, represents today a concrete answer to the market challenges."

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.com

The day ended with a lunch, which allowed the French producers to exchange opinions and case studies with Salvi Group technicians, consolidating the bond of trust and collaboration that has always characterised the company's approach to its production partners. "With this Open Day, Salvi Vivai reaffirms its role as a global player, capable of exporting not only high-quality plants, but real technical know-how capable of making a difference on the international fruit-growing scene."

For more information

Salvi France

Sales Manager: Didier Arnoux

+33 676798332

Technical contact: Rivera Huber

+33 625 667 241