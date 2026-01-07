Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Cadmium detected in Moroccan tomatoes

A notification issued by the Spanish authorities under the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) revealed the presence of cadmium (a heavy metal) in tomatoes from Morocco. The notification, issued on December 22, 2025, under number 2025.10314, indicates the presence of 0.068 ± 0.009 mg/kg in the shipment sampled on November 19, whereas the maximum tolerated level for this heavy metal under European standards is 0.05 mg/kg. No further action was taken according to the RASSF window.

This is the third notification issued under the RASSF system in December 2025 concerning products of Moroccan origin, including an alert regarding pesticide residues exceeding authorized levels in a lot of chili peppers, subsequently withdrawn from the market.

Source: RASSF

