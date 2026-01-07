FreshPlaza Global Focus on Bananas

This month, FreshPlaza will be focusing on bananas. Are you a grower, importer, or supplier of citrus? If so, we would love to hear from you.

You can send us some information, or we can call you for an interview. Just let us know. You can contact [email protected]

Marketing

Would you like to get some extra promotion for your product, services, and company? Interested in having your brand on our site during our Global Focus? There are still great marketing options available on our newsletters and websites. We can place it in the section on the newsletters for just €1,895 or on the websites for €1,010 per month.