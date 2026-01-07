Nova Scotia blueberry output down over 50% after drought

Nova Scotia's blueberry sector says additional government support will be needed if production is to recover in 2026 following drought conditions that sharply reduced yields last season.

During the past summer, low rainfall and drought reduced the province's blueberry output by more than 50 per cent compared with previous years. Cumberland County and Parrsboro were among the most affected areas, where lack of rain curtailed production and contributed to higher market prices.

The Wild Blueberry Producers Association of Nova Scotia (WBPANS) said export demand remains intact despite the production shortfall. "We are still seeing strong demand in Europe and the U.S., which are our biggest export markets," said Janette McDonald, executive director of WBPANS. "So given those signals, we are hopeful that pricing will stay strong for 2026, but we just need the crop to be there."

McDonald said growers continue to face financial pressure following the drought. In response, WBPANS waived its producer levies and allocated US$100,000 to support crop insurance premiums for its members. The provincial government matched that contribution, but the association said the measures have not fully offset losses for some farms.

"There are some farms that were just so hard hit in the province that, even with crop insurance and figure stability, they are still facing significant losses," McDonald said. "We really would welcome financial support from the government, and we know that that's a tough request to put forward."

According to WBPANS, weather uncertainty remains a key risk as the industry moves into the next production cycle. Growers are monitoring plant health following the 2025 drought, with concerns about longer-term stress on fields.

"For 2026, we are hoping that the weather works out in our favour this year," McDonald said, noting that consistent snow cover would help support plants ahead of the next harvest. She added that there are still unknowns regarding how drought conditions last year may affect crop performance going forward.

The association said that without additional support and improved growing conditions, recovery in blueberry volumes may remain uneven across the province.

Source: seekr