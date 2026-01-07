U.S. growers warn of rising pear and table grape imports

Argentine shipments of fresh pears to the United States have increased by 125% since 2016, according to Chris Zanobini, executive director of the California Pear Advisory Board. He said Argentina supplies more than 90% of U.S. pear imports during the winter, with around 70% of arrivals now entering the market in April and May. These shipments follow long storage periods and coincide with the start of the California Bartlett and Bosc pear harvest.

"This flood of cheap imports has a devastating impact on California pears," Zanobini said. "Retailers feature these low-priced imports instead of newly harvested U.S. pears. Additionally, retail data indicates these imported pears are not being sold to shoppers at a discount. It's bad for farmers, and it's bad for consumers."

Industry representatives have called for measures beyond tariffs, including import quotas or seasonal entry restrictions for Argentine pears. James Christie, president of Bryant Christie Inc., which represents several agricultural groups, including the California pear sector, said tariffs alone are unlikely to address the issue.

Zanobini noted that Argentine pears entering the U.S. market in spring are counter-seasonal to domestic production and have often been stored for up to six months. He added that many Argentine shippers use 1-MCP to extend storage life, which can affect ripening. "California pear shippers have pledged never to use this chemical," he said. "But when our fresh, newly harvested pears arrive, they are forced to compete with old, stored fruit that often won't ripen."

He cited an example where a national retailer cancelled a planned promotion of early California pears due to the presence of lower-priced Argentine fruit. "This is just one example of how Argentine imports are harming U.S. farmers," Christie said. "California pear growers are struggling. Acreage is shrinking. The number of pear growers continues to decline."

Similar concerns were raised in the table grape sector. Ian LeMay, president of the California Table Grape Commission, said global competition has intensified due to expanded production in countries including China, India, and several Southern Hemisphere suppliers. He noted that Peru's table grape production has increased sevenfold in six seasons, Chile has been shipping into the U.S. during May, June, and July, and about 90% of Mexico's production is sold into the U.S., with volumes extending further into July and August.

"The global table grape industry is highly competitive right now," LeMay said at the Organic Grower Summit in December. He added that 99% of U.S. table grapes are produced in California, with about 70% consumed domestically and exports shipped to 56 countries.

LeMay also referenced a recent federal court decision that vacated a 2024 USDA ruling allowing Chilean table grapes to enter the U.S. without fumigation. "Chile would have been able to import organic table grapes into the United States," he said, adding that this would have affected California organic producers.

Source: FarmProgress