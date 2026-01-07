Peru leads global blueberry exports by week 51 2025

By week 51, Peru closed the season with total blueberry exports of 326,117 tons, up 19 per cent year on year and closely aligned with the revised December projection. This outcome confirms Peru's position as the leading global blueberry supplier and consolidates a high-volume export window between weeks 35 and 51.

Growth was accompanied by a change in the commercial mix. Conventional blueberry exports increased to 298,296 tons, up 23 per cent, while organic volumes declined to 27,821 tons, down 12 per cent. This divergence continues to affect marketing programs, cost structures, and value strategies across destinations.

Destination patterns also shifted. The United States remained Peru's largest market with 150,673 tons, up 3 per cent. Europe followed with 91,926 tons, showing a stronger growth of 36 per cent. Shipments to China reached 43,935 tons, an increase of 18 per cent. Volumes classified as "Other Destinations" rose 122 per cent, reflecting broader geographic diversification and added logistical and regulatory complexity. Part of this shift included new markets such as Turkey and a redistribution of volumes previously routed through Hong Kong directly into mainland China.

Chile reached cumulative blueberry exports of 37,548 tons by week 51, marking a 46 per cent increase compared with the previous season and bringing volumes close to recent historical highs. This performance increases Chile's relevance in the year-end market window and influences supply dynamics in both Europe and the United States.

On a weekly basis, Chilean exports peaked in week 50 and eased in week 51, following a typical seasonal curve. This pattern is linked to ongoing varietal replacement and adjustments in logistics and shipment planning.

Mexico recorded exports of 23,259 tons by week 51, representing a growth of 13 per cent. The country is now entering its main upward phase. Mexico's role is shaped by its northern supply window between weeks 1 and 20, a period when Southern Hemisphere volumes decline. Its proximity to the United States continues to influence market availability and price formation in the first quarter.

Overall, blueberry trade at the close of week 51 reflects higher global volumes alongside changes in origin mix, destination profiles, and seasonal supply overlap.

Source: Blueberries Consulting