Chilean cherry exports to U.S. up 63% early season

Chile's new cherry export season is showing higher shipment volumes to the United States following an early start aimed at expanding winter consumption in the Northern Hemisphere.

Although the season officially began in December, the first shipments were dispatched on Oct. 20 due to early harvesting. According to Claudia Soler, executive director of the Cherries Committee of Fruits from Chile, exports to the United States reached 18,282 metric tons by Dec. 22, equivalent to about 20,150 tons. This represents a 63% increase compared with the same period last season.

The United States is the second-largest destination for Chile's cherry exports after China. In 2024, shipments to the U.S. exceeded 3.9 million 5kg boxes. Exporters and U.S.-based partners are working to raise awareness of cherries as a winter fruit, supported by earlier retail promotions, which began on Dec. 15.

"They are very important to generate early-season momentum. This year, in particular, we are starting promotions much earlier," Soler said.

She noted that U.S. consumers already purchase close to 40 million 5kg boxes of domestic cherries during summer. "That means there is enormous potential, because the market is still not fully aware that cherries are available during the winter season," she said. "We are seeking to increase visibility, awareness and consumption of Chilean cherries during the winter months."

Import activity is also increasing at the logistics level. Honeybear Brands, one of the largest U.S. importers of Chilean cherries, told Portal Frutícola it expects to receive between 125 and 150 shipments this season via the ports of Washington state and Philadelphia. The company said this routing supports stock availability and logistics efficiency.

Chuck Sinks, president of sales and marketing at Honeybear Brands, said the company is seeing "slightly better sizing than last year, with good flavor and consistency." He added that demand is mainly driven by consumers over 55 years old, typically in two-person households, with a large share of purchases from households earning about US$100,000 annually.

Chile remains the world's leading cherry exporter. In 2024, export value reached US$3.091 billion. For the 2025/26 season, production had initially been forecast at 131 million boxes, or 655,000 metric tons, compared with 625,000 metric tons last season. However, export expectations have been revised down by 10% to 15% following weather-related impacts, according to Soler.

Despite adjustments, exporters continue to target growth in major markets. November shipments alone reached US$300 million, nearly three times the value recorded in November 2024, according to Chile's Subsecretariat for International Economic Relations.

