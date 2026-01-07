France to block fruit imports with banned pesticide residues

France has announced plans to suspend imports of certain fruits found to contain residues of pesticides that are prohibited within the European Union. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said a decree will be issued to prevent the entry of affected produce, with the measure framed around consumer protection and agricultural policy.

In a social media statement on Sunday, Lecornu said the suspension will apply to fruits containing residues of four substances banned in the EU: mancozeb, glufosinate, thiophanate-methyl, and carbendazim. Once the decree enters into force, shipments containing these residues "will no longer be allowed to enter the country."

The measure covers a range of fruits commonly imported into France, including avocados, mangoes, guavas, citrus fruits, grapes, and apples. According to the statement, the affected consignments originate mainly from South America and other non-EU regions.

Lecornu described the decision as "a first step" with two stated objectives. The first is to protect consumers by enforcing EU food safety standards on imported produce. The second is to address what he referred to as "unfair competition" for French growers, linked to the use of plant protection products that are not authorised within the EU but remain available in other production regions. He said this is "a true issue of justice and fairness for our farmers."

To support implementation, French authorities plan to introduce tighter border controls. These will be carried out by a specialised inspection team tasked with verifying compliance of imported fruit shipments with EU residue requirements.

The import suspension fits within a wider European context of stricter enforcement of sanitary and phytosanitary rules. EU producers have repeatedly raised concerns about competing with imports grown under regulatory frameworks that differ from those applied within the Union.

While the French government has presented the measure primarily as a public health action, it also has trade implications. The restriction may affect supply chains and market access for exporters supplying fruit to France from outside the EU. The decision also underlines the growing role of residue compliance and plant protection regulation in determining access to European fresh produce markets.

Exporting countries and operators are expected to monitor the implementation of the decree closely, as similar measures could influence inspection regimes and import conditions in other EU member states.

Source: Yeni Safak