From January 1, 2026, Kartoffel Deyerling Dollbergen GmbH and Hermann Otte Landhandel GmbH operate jointly as OTTE GmbH. The new company's headquarters will be in Dollbergen, supplemented by the Eversen site and all existing branches. The aim is to serve the entire value chain for potatoes and onions from a single source – from harvesting and storage to processing and marketing. "For the trade, this means greater reliability, shorter distances and a broader range of products," said the management of the newly founded company on inquiry.

The new company is the result of many years of cooperation and a clear strategy for the future. "We want to join forces to better meet the demands of the market," explains the young management team. "With OTTE GmbH, we combine regional proximity with national clout. This gives our partners security – from the field to the shelf." The reasons for joining forces lie primarily in increasing demands on quality, logistics, and flexibility, as well as in the desire to offer producers and customers a complete package. A particular added value is that the entire value chain is covered – from production and storage to marketing.

© OTTE GmbHThe new management team at OTTE GmbH, from left to right: Lennard Otte, Josephine Otte-Hartlaub, and Ludger Otte.

Continuity and reliability

In addition to potatoes and onions, the existing business areas, such as grain, rapeseed, seed, and feed trading, will remain unchanged. "This means that OTTE will continue to be a reliable partner for all aspects of agriculture," the company emphasizes. There will also be no changes to the location structure: the headquarters will remain in Dollbergen, and the Eversen site will remain in place, as will the branches in Bergen, Flessau, Lachendorf, Suderburg, and Winsen/Aller. "The usual contact persons will remain on board – this is also a clear signal of continuity and reliability."

Flexible marketing strategies, close partnerships

The situation on the potato market remains tense. After a record harvest of over 13 million tons, producers are under pressure: overproduction and low prices are the order of the day. Many farms have stored potatoes and are waiting for demand. "We are responding to this situation with flexible marketing strategies and close cooperation with our partners," emphasizes the management. "The aim is to manage surpluses as effectively as possible and to serve the trade reliably."

© OTTE GmbH

Onions show stable demand

The onion market, on the other hand, presents a different picture: Yields are solid, and demand is stable. Red and organic onions in particular continue to fetch good prices. "We see opportunities for further growth here and want to actively exploit them," says the company's management. Marketing has been satisfactory so far, including in the export business.

© OTTE GmbH

Active support for growing markets

The area under onion cultivation in (northern) Germany has been increasing for years – a trend that, according to the company, is set to continue. "In the case of potatoes, however, the current price situation could lead to an adjustment in acreage in the medium term. Variety, diversity, and consumption trends are also playing a role: yellow-skinned varieties dominate, while red onions are gaining in importance. OTTE GmbH intends to actively support these developments – with advice, reliable logistics, and sales channels ranging from regional food retailers to exports," the company concluded.

For more information:

OTTE GmbH

Eddesser Landstraße 4

31311 Uetze-Dollbergen

Tel.: 05177 986 20 01

[email protected]

www.otte.gmbh