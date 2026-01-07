South Korea is consolidating as one of the fastest-growing destinations for Chilean blueberries

According to Greenvic's Sales Director, Juan Pablo Mozó, Chile's current fresh fruit export season is underway in a scenario of more selective destinations, adjustments in the marketing periods, and a clear commitment to new varieties.

"Although China is still the main destination, we have strengthened our presence in other Asian markets. For blueberries, South Korea is consolidating as one of the fastest-growing destinations. Korea is recording very stable demand and has shown to appreciate the quality, flavor, and condition on arrival of Chilean fruit," says Mozó.

One of the factors facilitating this strategy is the use of earlier varieties with better post-harvest, which allows Chile to be more competitive in the first weeks of the season. "Also, it has an edge over other suppliers in Korea, as countries such as Peru don't yet have access to this market. In terms of prices, the season has been volatile, very much shaped by the concentration of arrivals and the demands of the Asian market, where quality has become the main differentiating factor," he says.

In the case of blueberries, the company's strategy is strongly based on varietal replacement, with a focus on new genetics such as Mountain Blue Orchards (MBO) and Sekoya. These varieties allow harvesting to be brought forward by between five and fifteen days compared to a normal year. They also provide larger calibers, better firmness, and a better post-harvest for long-distance shipments. "These varieties are more suited to be shipped, have a good flavor, and more consistent fruit, which is important for demanding markets," says Mozó.

When it comes to table grapes, Greenvic has production both in Peru and Chile, which allows it to market the fruit over a long period of time. The Peruvian season started early with good quality fruit and a satisfactory performance of varieties such as the Red Globe, Sweet Globe, and Sweet Celebration. These volumes are mainly intended for the United States, Mexico, Latin America, and Europe.

The Chilean grape campaign will start between late February and early March, with a clear focus on new varieties such as Autumn Crisp, Sweet Globe, and Sweet Celebration. According to Mozó, Greenvic expects the equivalent of around 500,000 boxes to be exported. However, there's a more challenging scenario ahead, especially in the United States, due to strong Peruvian competition, the loss of the System Approach, which is hitting very hard, especially for organic grapes, and the application of an additional 10% tariff.

© Greenvic "The United States remains an important market, although increasingly restricted for Chile. That is why we are trying to diversify our destinations and strengthen our presence in markets such as Mexico, Canada, and Europe," says the executive.

Greenvic's partnership with Agrovision is a key part of its strategy, especially for the development and marketing of certain blueberry varieties. This collaboration allows for joint planning of volumes and destinations, seeking to maximize returns in specific markets through coordinated management between production and marketing.

"Both the blueberry and table grape markets are increasingly mature. The most determining factors today are genetics, quality, and reaching the right market at the right time," says Mozó.

For more information:

Juan Pablo Mozó

Greenvic

Chile

[email protected]

www.greenvic.cl