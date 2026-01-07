Limited supply and persistent demand keep IQF market positive

The IQF fruit market continues to demonstrate resilience, supported by constrained supply and persistent demand across multiple categories. Berries remain the primary driver of current market strength. Strawberry volumes vary by origin, with Mexico short on supply, Peru progressing normally, and Chile slightly behind expectations. Egypt's new crop is developing on schedule, while organic medium strawberries from Argentina are trading at higher price points, reflecting steady interest in premium offerings. Pricing for strawberries ranges from $0.75–$0.83/lb FOB New York for Egyptian product to $2.05/lb DDP for Argentine organic fruit, with Chilean and Peruvian offers falling in between.

Raspberry markets remain firm as global availability stays limited. Serbia, a historically significant supplier, is offering minimal volumes at prices many buyers consider too high, shifting focus to Chile and Mexico. Chilean 90/10 conventional raspberries are being marketed at $3.00–$3.20/lb DDP, primarily to Europe and Asia, while Mexican 90/10 and 80/20 product trade near $2.25/lb and low $2.00/lb FOB Texas, respectively. Blueberries continue to see elevated prices amid a roughly 40% shortfall in the wild harvest and largely sold-out North American supplies. Chilean blueberry offers are expected in early January, providing more clarity for buyers.

Blackberries are experiencing modest bullish trends, particularly from Mexico, with Grade A fruit approaching $1.20/lb FOB Texas. Chilean blackberries are also available around $1.15/lb FOB East Coast, adding supplemental supply to the market.

Outside the berry category, peaches in North America remain stable, with slight price increases attributed to rising storage and handling costs. Pineapple markets remain very firm due to weather-related disruptions in Costa Rica, which have impacted planting, harvest schedules, and fruit quality. Strong demand from juice processors is further tightening availability, although November tariff relief is expected to put modest downward pressure on prices.

Mango markets are stable month over month despite concerns of a potential shortfall in Peru's Kent mango crop, with estimates ranging from a 10–25% reduction. Demand for Vietnamese mangoes is increasing as buyers seek lower-cost alternatives, while Ecuador's crop is slightly smaller than last year and behind schedule. Prices remain largely consistent across the market.

Bananas remain steady, though global production continues to face challenges from Panama disease, which has historically caused significant losses. Vietnam has prioritized disease management and production expansion under the Project for the Development of Key Fruit Crops to 2025, with a vision to 2030, aiming for 165,000–175,000 hectares of banana acreage and 2.6–3 million tons of output.

Summarized Market Outlook:

Overall, the IQF fruit sector is experiencing tight supply dynamics coupled with steady to strong demand, particularly in the berry category. Supply constraints from key origins and disease pressures in crops like bananas continue to influence pricing and sourcing strategies. While tariff relief in pineapples and mangoes offers some near-term cost easing, buyers remain focused on origin-specific availability and quality. For IQF processors and buyers, proactive sourcing and attention to evolving supply from Chile, Mexico, and other key origins will remain critical as the season progresses.

Source: www.mintecglobal.com