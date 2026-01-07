Blueberry exports to U.S. from Ica region up by 38%

Peru's Ica region exported 23,768 metric tons of blueberries to the United States through week 50 of the 2025–2026 season, marking a 38% increase over the previous year, according to the Association of Blueberry Producers of Peru (ProArandanos). Ica shipped a total of 46,784 metric tons of blueberries this season, making it the country's third-largest blueberry exporter.

La Libertad leads nationwide with 152,869 metric tons exported, followed by Lambayeque with 76,991 metric tons. Besides the U.S., Ica sent 8,205 metric tons to Europe, 7,889 metric tons to China, 3,030 metric tons to the United Kingdom, and 3,893 metric tons to other international markets.

The United States remains Peru's primary market, receiving 145,873 metric tons—46% of total exports. Ventura is the most exported variety to the U.S., accounting for 20% of shipments, followed by Sekoya Pop (14%), Biloxi (11%), Magica (11%), Rocio (8%), and other varieties (35%).

Overall, Peru exported 317,605 metric tons of blueberries during the season, including 290,350 metric tons of conventional blueberries and 27,255 metric tons of organic blueberries. Other key destinations included Europe (89,921 metric tons), China (43,592 metric tons), the U.K. (16,721 metric tons), and other international markets (21,499 metric tons). Blueberries are valued for their antioxidants and vitamins C and K, supporting growing global demand.

