Guanajuato expands exports through Driscoll's partnership

The government of Guanajuato is promoting berry production to expand the state's export portfolio through a partnership with Driscoll's, while the federal government is extending labor certification mechanisms to the sector.

A recent meeting organized by COFOCE and Driscoll's brought together farmers, entrepreneurs, and startups to discuss global market trends, cultivation standards, and export opportunities for strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and other berries. Jorge Godínez, COFOCE's Agrifood Sector Director, emphasized training farmers, supporting MSMEs through the internationalization process, and connecting them with strategic buyers in markets such as Japan, the U.S., and Europe.

The initiative targets both established producers and farmers transitioning to high-value berry crops. Technical assistance, training, and access to infrastructure such as macrotunnels and refrigerated collection centers are provided, with potential coolers planned for municipalities including Irapuato. Currently, seven companies in León, Irapuato, and Villagrán have joined, with new producers preparing seedlings for harvests starting early next year.

In parallel, the federal government introduced the Labor Certification Mechanism for Agro-Exports to the berry sector, modeled on the avocado program. Minister Julio Berdegué highlighted Mexico's status as the world's third-largest berry exporter, generating $3.87 billion, while IMSS Director Zoé Robledo emphasized social protection for farmworkers. A pilot program will test the certification system, aiming to ensure fair labor practices without disrupting exports.

Source: mexicobusiness.news