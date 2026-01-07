Winter strawberry yields strong

Strawberry yields are higher right now than this time last year thanks to favorable weather conditions. "In Florida, at this time last year, Hurricane Milton disrupted production and caused significant damage to the fields and overall operations. As a result, our yield was low," says Paola Martin of Gem-Pack Berries, LLC.

Along with its Florida production, the company cultivates and harvests berries in different commercial growing regions in the United States and Mexico to maintain consistent supply year-round. Here is a look at the regions in production right now:

© Gem-Pack Berries, LLCStrawberry demand is strong and being driven by everyday consumption and also consumers incorporating berries into their favorite holiday dishes.

Southern California: Here, the strawberry harvest has kicked off for the winter season. "In Orange County, the winter harvest started two weeks ago. The size and quality of our strawberries is exceptional. In Oxnard, the winter crop is coming in gradually and showing outstanding size and quality," says Martin. "Oxnard's summer strawberry crop planted in July is wrapping up with steady volume."

Some of the biggest challenges the California growing regions are facing right now are unfavorable weather conditions, which includes heavy rains that lasted about a week in mid-November. While rain provides both benefits and challenges for strawberry growing, the recent storms have been damaging to Southern California growing regions where harvest was taking place. "The heavy rainfall negatively affected strawberry production, resulting in rot, water damage, and an overall decline in fruit quality. This week, Southern California will receive another heavy rainstorm. Despite these impacts, strawberry plants are resilient and will recover once warmer weather returns," says Martin.

Florida: In Florida, harvesting for the strawberry crop began earlier this year compared to last year. Currently, yields are higher than last year because of favorable weather patterns.

Baja California: The summer-planted strawberry crop harvest started over a month ago, and quality and volume have remained steady. "The winter strawberry crop was planted during the last week of September and the first week of October," says Martin. "Right now, more ranches are preparing for harvest which will increase the volume in the area. Peak production is expected to take place at the end of January."

Central Mexico: Here, strawberry volume is trending up. "Strawberry volumes have increased significantly earlier than usual, which has been a great asset for this late Fall and early Winter season. The quality of our berries in this region are good and the taste is sweet," says Martin, adding that the peak of the season will end this month. The season overall from Central Mexico is expected to wrap up around mid-March.

As for demand, it is strong right now and that's being driven not only by everyday consumption but also by consumers incorporating berries into their favorite holiday dishes. "From creating festive desserts like Strawberry Santa Hats to berry-infused cocktails, shoppers are getting creative and enjoying adding our sweet gems to their holiday meals," says Martin.

Looking ahead, with the winter months being a busy season for the company's southern berry growing regions, the company's focus is also turning to growing and harvesting long stem strawberries, which will be in demand for Valentine's Day.

