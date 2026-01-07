New Toum garlic dips hit the market

Melissa's Produce has introduced its newest addition to the refrigerated dip category: Toum Garlic Dips, available in two varieties: Original Garlic and Guajillo Garlic.

Toum (pronounced toom) is a traditional Middle Eastern garlic dip crafted with just four ingredients: garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, and salt. The result is a light, creamy, and boldly garlicky dip that's versatile and flavorful. Traditionally served with grilled meats, kebabs, and pita, Toum is now finding a place in everyday kitchens as a plant-based, preservative-free alternative to mayo or aioli.

© Melissa's ProduceWhile the Toum Garlic Dip delivers pure, velvety garlic flavor with a citrusy lift, the Toum Guajillo Garlic Dip adds a mild, smoky kick from guajillo peppers, offering a warm, complex twist that enhances a wide range of dishes. The product works as a dip for veggies, spread for sandwiches, drizzle for roasted meats, or as a flavor booster for sauces and dressings.

"We're seeing tremendous demand for clean-label, multi-use condiments that elevate flavor without unnecessary additives," said Robert Schueller, director of public relations at Melissa's Produce. "Toum hits that sweet spot: authentic, simple, and packed with bold flavor that resonates with both home cooks and chefs."

Available year-round, the dips are vegan, preservative-free, and made with no artificial flavors. Each 7.5 oz. container is perishable and should be kept refrigerated. Both flavors are available at select retailers nationwide and online here.

