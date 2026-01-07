7-Eleven: Retirement of CEO after more than 20 years of service

US: Instacart ends controversial price tests

Instacart said that it's ending a price testing program that allowed retailers to charge online shoppers different amounts for the same products. "We've listened carefully to feedback from our customers", the company said in a statement. "And we understand that the tests we ran with a small number of retail partners that resulted in different prices for the same item at the same store missed the mark for some customers".

Source: grocerydive.com

US: 7-Eleven reveals retirement of longtime CEO

7-Eleven Inc. (SEI) CEO Joe DePinto, who has held the role for more than 20 years, will retire from his position at the end of this year, the company has revealed. Stanley Reynolds, currently president of SEI, and Douglas Rosencrans, now EVP and COO of SEI, will become interim co-CEOs of the company as of the same date and hold these roles until a permanent successor to DePinto is appointed. SEI is the North American convenience store business of Seven & I Holdings (7&i).

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: Save the date for GroceryTech 2026

Progressive Grocer reported: "Progressive Grocer's 2026 GroceryTech event will dive deep into how grocers can become not just followers of technology trends, but the agents who shape transformation. GroceryTech will be held May 12-14, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Registration for the event will open in early January!".

Source: progressivegrocer.com

Finland: Kesko announces sale-and-leaseback deal for some grocery stores

Finnish retailer Kesko has sold ten grocery stores to Swedish firm Prisma Properties for approximately €59mln. This sale-and-leaseback transaction allows Kesko to sign long-term leases on the properties, enabling it to concentrate its investments on strategically important store sites in areas of high consumer demand and population growth.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Portuguese online shopping reaches €11bln in 2025

Portuguese consumers have now spent around 11bln euros on online shopping so far in 2025. This is about 1bln euros more than last year. The estimate comes from the Associação de Economia Digital (AED).

Source: ecommercenews.eu

India: Instamart's 2025 order data shows shift from emergency buys to everyday use

Instamart has released the fifth edition of its annual order analysis, How India Instamarted 2025, offering insights into changing consumer behaviour on the quick commerce platform over the past year. Grocery staples such as milk, eggs, bananas, curd and curry leaves continued to dominate repeat orders, while packaged snacks and chips featured prominently in late-night purchases across major cities.

Source: afaqs.com

SPAR brings Christmas to homes of 350 Cumbrian families most at need

SPAR reported: "SPAR has supported Workington Emergency Response Group's Taste of Christmas campaign meaning 350 families most at need will receive a festive food parcel. Christmas dinner essentials are included such as carrots, potatoes, and sprouts as well as pigs in blankets, stuffing and gravy".

Source: spar.co.uk

UK: Co-op Wholesale appoints Bestway executive as trading director

Co-op Wholesale has named former Bestway executive Robbie Moore as its new trading director. He previously worked as head of trading at Spar Scotland and held a senior role at supermarket retailer Morrisons.

Source: grocerygazette.co.uk

Poland: Allegro has 4.2mln international customers

Allegro, Poland's largest ecommerce company, is increasingly serving customers outside of its home market. Last quarter, 4.2mln shoppers bought from Allegro's international marketplaces, which is 50% more than a year ago. The international GMV grew by 56%.

Source: ecommercenews.eu

M&S tops list of UK's most trusted retailers of 2025 despite cyberattack: GlobalData

Marks & Spencer has emerged as the UK's most trusted retailer in 2025 even after being the target of a cyberattack that disrupted its services earlier this year, according to a new study from GlobalData.

Source: esmmagazine.com