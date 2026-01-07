Former sales manager launches own Polish apple export company

Times have changed for one Polish apple exporter. After working as a sales manager for years, he's made the leap to start his own apple exporting business. This means he now has to wear many hats, says Adam Malengiewicz, owner of Polish apple trader AD Fresh Nature: "One day I work as an accountant, the next as a salesperson, and the next as a quality specialist. The owner's perspective can completely change the way you look at the company, it's a completely different experience than working exclusively in sales. Although it can be demanding, it's an incredibly rewarding adventure. I recommend it, although it's definitely a path for people who are ready for challenges."

AD Fresh Nature

According to Malengiewicz, his development has been influenced by many factors resulting from his long presence in the sector and his knowledge of the realities of production, which he acquired, among other things, while working on his family farm. As he emphasizes, his natural roots in the fruit-growing community make it easier for him to cooperate with suppliers and build trust. In addition, his practical knowledge of fruit production helps him to better understand the needs of the producers he works with.

Malengiewicz states that the start of a new company comes with plenty of challenges: "The beginnings are always challenging, so for now we're collecting all enquiries and only at the end of the season will we check where the apples from our farm, family, friends and partners find the best market. The right moment for strategy and broader market expansion will come, this season we are focusing primarily on stable, regular sales for fair money. We expect an increase in shipments, and soon we will also start packing apples contracted from our suppliers for partners, who have asked us to secure deliveries."

AD Fresh Nature

The process of sorting and logistics also took some time, Malengiewicz states: "Choosing the right transport and finding qualified people to work in the sorting facility proved to be surprisingly difficult. A lot of attention was also required to select the right fruit for specific markets and to sort out batches with frost damage, which, thanks to proper control, did not pose a major problem. These are all elements that can have a real impact on the smooth running of the entire process."

"We have several goals, although we do not want to reveal them all yet. Above all, we want to ensure that with every delivery, our suppliers are confident that their fruit is in good hands. At the same time, we want to show our customers – through concrete actions, not declarations – that they have chosen a reliable and trusted partner who fulfils its obligations and consistently focuses on quality," Malengiewicz concludes.

