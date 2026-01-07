Port Houston greenlights key initiatives for global trade and future capacity

On Tuesday, December 9, the Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority met

for its final meeting of the year, approving key initiatives that strengthen trade relationships, modernize operations, and expand critical infrastructure to support continued growth at Port Houston's public terminals.



Chairman Ric Campo reflected on the success of the 4th Annual Community Resource Fair, which drew over 7,000 attendees and 90 vendors, doubling 2024's participation. He also recognized longserving employees, including Port Houston CEO Charlie Jenkins, who celebrated 35 years with Port Houston.

© Port Houston



The Commission authorized renewal of Port Houston's Central and South America regional

representative for an additional two-years with a one-year option. Bilateral waterborne trade with Latin America represents 28% of the Houston Ship Channel's market and 18% of the volume through Port Houston's public terminals. Similar representation is already in place for Europe and Asia markets.



Port Houston continues its commitment to operational excellence with the adoption of Origami Risk, a Risk Management Information System (RMIS), and Relish, a procurement and contract-to-pay platform. These tools will enhance enterprise risk management, streamline workflows, reduce compliance risk, and deliver greater data clarity, creating long-term value for internal teams and external stakeholders.



Several major projects have been completed since the last meeting, including the walk-through and punch list for Bayport Container Terminal's Wharf 7 and commissioning of the Bayport Exit Gate, both critical to improving terminal efficiency. A shipment of five new rubber-tire gantry (RTG) cranes is slated to arrive at Bayport in December. These cranes, along with 11 additional RTGs arriving in early 2026, will increase container handling capacity and support record-setting volumes.



Additionally, the Commission authorized acceptance of $7.7 million in Seaport Connectivity Program grant funds from TxDOT, earmarked for the construction of a critical roadway accessing the Bayport Container Terminal. This road is designed to provide an additional access point for this growing terminal.



It was also announced that Port Houston Fire Chief William Buck contributed to the development of the National Fire Protection Association's (NFPA) 2026 edition of NFPA 307, the national standard for fire protection of marine terminals, piers, and wharves. In addition, the Commission approved a three-year contract with National Cotton, Inc. (Pier 77 Marine) for fireboat maintenance, helping ensure readiness for emergency response along the Houston Ship Channel.



Port Houston reported a dip in November container volumes, though container TEUs are up 5% and total tonnage is up 4% for the year.



