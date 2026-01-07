N.C. Irish potato growers vote to continue assessment program

Commercial Irish potato growers in the northeastern part of the state agreed to renew an assessment program that supports promotional and research work of the N.C. Potato Association. This assessment supports marketing and research efforts aimed at increasing sales and consumption of North Carolina potatoes.

The voluntary assessment provides funding for media outreach and trade shows targeting both consumer and wholesale markets and supports North Carolina State University research focused on developing new potato varieties for state growers. Together, these efforts help strengthen and grow the North Carolina potato industry.

"North Carolina's potato growers are investing in their own future," said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. "By approving this referendum, they're strengthening the work that helps the agricultural industry stay competitive. The funds will support marketing that keeps North Carolina potatoes in front of consumers and research that helps farmers produce a high-quality crop year after year. I appreciate the growers who participated and the N.C. Potato Growers Association for its continued leadership on behalf of this important crop."

The referendum passed by majority with a positive vote. Ballots were mailed on Nov. 18 to all known commercial potato growers in Beaufort, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Currituck, Hyde, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Tyrrell and Washington counties and had to be returned to the Northeast Marketing Center by Dec. 12.

Funds are collected by NCDA&CS and are remitted to the N.C. Potato Association for directed use by the board of directors which is composed of growers representing counties in the assessment program. The effective period of the assessment will be 2025 through 2031. Potato growers will continue to pay 1 cent per hundred weight of potatoes sold.

For more information:

www.einpresswire.com