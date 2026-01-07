Egypt exports record volumes of garlic to U.S. market in 2025

Egypt has achieved a major milestone in the U.S. garlic market, delivering record volumes in the first nine months of 2025, according to EastFruit. During this period, the United States imported 2,500 tons of Egyptian garlic, valued at over $6 million—a sixfold increase compared to 2024 and surpassing Egypt's total garlic exports to the U.S. over the past decade.

Egypt first entered the U.S. garlic market in 1993, but exports remained sporadic until 2015. Since then, shipments were relatively modest, rarely exceeding 800 tons, positioning Egypt as a niche or "exotic" supplier. The U.S., one of the world's largest garlic consumers, traditionally relies on China, Mexico, Argentina, and Spain, which together account for roughly 95% of its imports.

Supply shortages from traditional exporters, combined with trade disputes initiated under the Trump administration, prompted U.S. buyers to diversify sources. In 2025, this led to increased purchases of Egyptian and Vietnamese garlic as alternatives to tariffed or costly Spanish, Chinese, and Mexican garlic. By June and July, Egypt's share of U.S. imports approached 10%, elevating the country from a minor supplier to a strategic partner.

Egypt has also expanded garlic exports to Spain, further consolidating its presence in global markets. The record shipments to the U.S. highlight the country's growing competitiveness and the potential for Egyptian garlic to play a larger role in international trade.

Source: east-fruit.com