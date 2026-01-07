"Next year we will strengthen our presence in Europe and Italy"

"In 2026, the seed company Known-You Seed will aim to strengthen its presence in Europe," reports Brian Liang, deputy general manager of Known-You Seed Europe B.V. "Our main crops involved are cucurbits and solanaceae, i.e., watermelons, melons, pumpkins, and cherry tomatoes - all high-yielding crops with excellent sensory qualities and heat resistance."

"The successful products presented in Italy, which are already appreciated by Italian consumers, include watermelons with a deep flavour, regardless of whether they are seeded or seedless mini watermelons. Over the past few decades, Known-You Seed's genetics has been widely recognised as suitable for cultivation and promotion on the Italian market."

Known-You Seed has been dedicated to the genetic improvement of fruit and vegetables since 1968. "It was founded by Wun-Yu Chen in Taiwan and, since the beginning, it has been dedicated to breeding and researching disease-resistant, heat-tolerant and nutritious varieties, and to developing state-of-the-art technologies to offer high-quality fruit and vegetable seeds. For several years now, research has focused on resistance in the context of increasing global warming. Known-You Seed Europe B.V. is the commercial branch in the Netherlands, with the ambition to serve European customers and provide resistant varieties to overcome increasingly extreme climatic conditions."

"Among the recent innovative studies conducted by the research and breeding team, the watermelon-apple experiment stands out as the most advanced. The fruits will be convenient and suitable for personal consumption, weighing between 0.8 and 1.5 kg. From an agronomic and convenience point of view, the idea is to grow them vertically, and we have several ongoing projects that go in this direction."

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comBrian Liang

The new European catalogue includes almost forty varieties of watermelon, which differ in shape, colour, rind colour, and presence or absence of seeds. Yellow-fleshed watermelons stand out in particular, a type that Known You Seed first introduced several years ago.

"Over the past few months, Known-You Seed has introduced its new mini 'kabocha' concept, which aims to offer five colours of Delica pumpkins for both decoration and fresh consumption. It is very interesting for pumpkin lovers and a good opportunity to showcase a variety of different types of C. Maxima thanks to years of dedicated research. We specialise in creating new product concepts and adding value to existing vegetables and the supply chain," concludes Liang.

