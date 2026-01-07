"We innovate and make progress despite the obstacles presented by European choices"

"The European Union sometimes seems pervaded by schizophrenic instincts: First, they banned combustion engines as of 2035, and then a partial U-turn came a few days ago. But, in the meantime, car manufacturers revolutionised certain choices. Will this now also happen with the ban on plastic packaging? I believe it is very likely," reports Rocco De Lucia, owner of Siropack, who has always been very opinionated when it comes to the choices dictated by politics and fashion, and not by common sense.

"This does not mean that we, at Siropack, are not on the side of modern and sustainable choices. We have been proving that we are for years. But choices must be sustainable not only from an economic and environmental point of view, but also from a social one. Among the most important innovations in recent years, I would like to mention the Rispect patent, which has been requested by many countries all over the world."

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comBarbara Burioli and Rocco De Lucia, owners of Siropack

The 'Respect' patent, an innovative system for sealing single-material APET trays, was already officially recognised in Europe and beyond in 2023, and was later supplemented by Siropack with new related patents concerning the correct sealing and traceability of trays.

'Respect' is one of the company's flagship innovations: a technology that, thanks to a special treatment on the edges, makes it possible to obtain the world's first trays with tamper-evident anti-counterfeiting, thereby also guaranteeing perfect sealing on single-material r-PET trays, at even lower temperatures and times than PET/PE containers.

Not to mention the certified benefits in terms of food safety, improved productivity, sustainability, recyclability, circularity, maintenance of product flatness and freshness, as well as the possibility of checking the correct sealing of trays thanks to the presence of 'luminovores' in the glue spread on the rim, which is also recyclable.

"Recent innovations include the Dryfan, a mat for trays (providing drainage and protection) made of fully-recyclable single-material, and which is formed on the spot to reduce the costs of logistics.

The problem of foreign imports

The lack of reciprocity is another aspect that makes the European Union very attractive to foreign countries. "In Europe, raw material is imported from areas where our rules are not followed. In other words, we create packaging from high-quality raw materials, but then we import others at a low cost, made without following our rules, which compete unfairly with European companies. This also happens in the fruit and vegetable sector, with non-EU imports of products grown with chemicals that are not allowed here. All this is affecting our economy, our companies, and our system."

