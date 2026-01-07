Selling berries direct to consumer for over three decades

For more than three decades, Angela and Mike Roy have been growing berries at their 13.5-hectare orchard in King Country, creating a thriving family business rooted in quality, innovation, and community. Located near Piopio on State Highway 3, about halfway between Hamilton and New Plymouth, Piopio Berry Orchard has become a popular summer stop for travellers and locals alike.

The Roys grow strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries, selling around 95 percent of their produce directly from the farmgate. This direct-to-consumer model allows them to harvest fruit at peak ripeness, with berries travelling just 150 metres from the polytunnels to the shop. "When we pick at the last possible moment, the fruit is full-sized and full of flavour," Mike said. For Angela, face-to-face interaction with customers means there is no room for compromise. "Everything about our berries has to be top quality because we see the people who eat them," she said.

The couple planted their first four hectares of blueberries in 1993 and gradually expanded production. Today, the orchard grows 66,000 strawberry plants under cover and several blueberry varieties protected by netting. Remarkably, some of the original blueberry bushes—now more than 40 years old—are still producing fruit.

Six years ago, the Roys invested $1 million in polytunnels and a tiered vertigation system that drip-feeds water and nutrients directly to the strawberry plants. A computer monitors sensor data to balance irrigation and feeding, while Mike focuses on pest control, using predatory insects to manage two-spotted mites instead of chemicals. The tunnel environment also keeps birds and fungal diseases at bay and provides a warm, dry workspace that pickers enjoy.

The orchard employs up to 100 local workers at peak season, many from nearby Piopio. The controlled environment reduces weather risks and allows strawberries to be harvested continuously over six months.

Family remains central to the operation. The Roys raised their four children among the orchard rows and summer crowds. During the busy Christmas–New Year period, daughter Jessie Loomans runs the popular berry ice-cream counter, describing the season as "controlled chaos." Despite the intensity, she says the laughter, energy, and shared effort make it the most rewarding time of year.

