US and Canadian potato estimates slightly down on last year

The 2025 potato production for the United States and Canada combined is estimated at 538 million cwt, down 2 percent from the 2024 estimate. The United States potato production is estimated at 412 million cwt, down 2 percent from last year. Canada's potato growers harvested 126 million cwt, down 1 percent from 2024.
The 2024 potato production for the United States, Canada, and Mexico combined is 595 million cwt, down 3 percent from the 2023 estimate. The United States 2024 potato production is estimated at 421 million cwt, down 4 percent from 2023.
Canada's potato growers harvested 127 million cwt during 2023, up slightly from 2023. Mexico's potato growers harvested 46.8 million cwt during 2024, up 7 percent from 2023.
© North American Potatoes
Click here for the full report