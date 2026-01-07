Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

US and Canadian potato estimates slightly down on last year

The 2025 potato production for the United States and Canada combined is estimated at 538 million cwt, down 2 percent from the 2024 estimate. The United States potato production is estimated at 412 million cwt, down 2 percent from last year. Canada's potato growers harvested 126 million cwt, down 1 percent from 2024.

The 2024 potato production for the United States, Canada, and Mexico combined is 595 million cwt, down 3 percent from the 2023 estimate. The United States 2024 potato production is estimated at 421 million cwt, down 4 percent from 2023.

Canada's potato growers harvested 127 million cwt during 2023, up slightly from 2023. Mexico's potato growers harvested 46.8 million cwt during 2024, up 7 percent from 2023.

Click here for the full report

