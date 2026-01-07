"We have successfully created an innovative paper punnet for strawberries"

In line with the massive increase in strawberry supply in Egypt this season, Egyptian packaging company Fresh Deal announced that it has developed innovative packaging that enhances the fruit's appeal to importers, retailers, and consumers. Mohammed Ali, CEO of Fresh Deal, stated: "We have successfully created the EcoBerry Fresh paper punnet. It is an innovative paper punnet for strawberries, a solution that combines innovation, sustainability, and market impact."

© Fresh Deal

Ali says that this finding is the result of a long process of design and testing. He explains, "At the heart of this initiative is SeedLab, FreshDeal's research and development hub in Alexandria, dedicated to designing packaging solutions for fresh produce and food products. SeedLab's team, combining packaging engineers, food technologists, and sustainability experts, spent months fine-tuning the punnet. Beyond reducing plastic usage by 95%, the team ensured that the punnet can withstand transport and shelf display while providing a canvas for storytelling. Exporters and retailers can communicate the fruit's origin, freshness, and eco-friendly story directly on the punnet, creating a marketing advantage alongside environmental benefits."

© Fresh Deal

He describes the new packaging: "The EcoBerry Fresh paper punnet is an eco-friendly container for strawberries, but that's not all. Its design reflects careful attention to both sustainability and consumer experience. The punnet features a clear, recyclable window in the lid and sides, allowing consumers to see the product while maintaining a strong environmental profile. This transparency enhances the product's appeal on store shelves, while the paper punnet itself is durable enough to maintain shape and stability, making it ideal for stacking and merchandising. EcoBerry Fresh is fully biodegradable and recyclable, crafted from FSC®-certified paper and printed with eco-friendly inks. By replacing traditional single-use plastic punnets, FreshDeal supports exporters and retailers in meeting growing consumer demand for responsible packaging, aligning Egyptian produce with global sustainability standards."

© Fresh Deal

According to the industrialist, the massive increase in Egyptian strawberry production this season, at a time when the country is already the fourth largest exporter of fresh strawberries, presents challenges in terms of valorization, customer appeal, and compliance with destination market standards, all of which packaging has to reflect even before the fruit itself.

Alli adds, "Sustainability, product quality, and visual appeal can coexist. We collaborate closely with local farmers, exporters, and retailers, and found that the punnet has to tell a story that appeals not only to environmentally conscious consumers but also to anyone interested in market-ready, innovative packaging solutions. From the transparency window to its sturdy design, each element of the Eco Berry Fresh paper punnet reflects careful research and an understanding of how packaging can enhance both the product and the brand narrative. Fresh Deal is thereby setting new expectations for packaging in Egypt and the region."

© Fresh Deal

We continue to explore new materials, designs, and solutions that respond to the evolving needs of the agricultural sector. By combining technical expertise, sustainability, and market insight, FreshDeal is redefining what is possible in Middle Eastern fruit packaging, positioning itself as a leader in innovation and practical impact. SeedLab, its dedicated R&D center, focuses on creating packaging that meets modern environmental standards while enhancing commercial appeal, from transport resilience to storytelling potential on the shelf," Ali concludes.

For more information:

Mohamed Ali

FreshDeal

Tel +201226999507

Email: [email protected]

www.freshdeal-eg.com