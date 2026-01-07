Japan’s Aomori apple growers turn to peaches amid rising temperatures

Apple growers in Aomori Prefecture's Tsugaru region are increasingly struggling with the effects of climate change. Early-season apple varieties, harvested from September, are becoming less suited to rising temperatures, which can damage the fruit, causing discoloration or sunburn on the skin.

Hirakawa farmer Ono, 47, said heat damage became so burdensome that he replaced some apple trees with peaches. These "Tsugaru no momo" peaches, with sugar content above 11%, are less affected by heat and fetch high prices, offering a more reliable livelihood. Conversion to peach orchards began about 20 years ago, partly to allow harvests before the typhoon season. Rising temperatures have accelerated the trend, according to the Tsugaru Mirai Agricultural Cooperative Association.

Peach cultivation in the Tsugaru region has grown from 48 hectares across seven municipalities in 2015 to 73 hectares in 2023, with over 200 producers currently involved.

The Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry is supporting growers by providing subsidies for switching to heat-resistant fruit varieties and installing shading nets. A ministry official emphasized continued assistance for farmers adapting to changing conditions to help maintain viable fruit production despite climate challenges.

