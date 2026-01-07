HelloFresh study: Canadians' multicultural tastes

US: Consumer Price Index - November 2025

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis over the 2 months from September 2025 to November 2025, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. The cereals and bakery products index increased 1.9% over the 12 months ending in November and the fruits and vegetables index rose 0.1% over the year.

Source: bls.gov

HelloFresh study reveals Canadians' multicultural tastes

The study, Plate of the Nations, sampled 17,004 general respondents from 18 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. Forty-six per cent of Canadians use Italian cuisine as an entry point to global cuisine. Thirty-five per cent incorporated Mexican cuisine into their regular meal rotation and 24% included American cuisines like BBQ and Southern influences.

Source: canadiangrocer.com

US: Instacart to pay $60mln to settle FTC claims it deceived customers

Instacart will pay $60mln in refunds to consumers as part of a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission. The agency alleged that Instacart used a number of deceptive tactics in its subscription sign-up and "satisfaction guarantee" advertising that caused consumers to pay more in fees, and prevented them from securing refunds.

Source: cnbc.com

Carrefour BuyBye speeds up in Belgium as Reckon.ai microstore launches

A second Carrefour BuyBye AI powered microstore has gone live in Belgium, the result of a partnership with Accor Group that taps Reckon.ai technology. In a LinkedIn post, Arnaud Lesne, Director of Innovation & Partnerships at Carrefour Belgium, said: "Following our successful launch at Ibis Roissy CDG last July, we are scaling up with our very first international location at IBIS Hotel Brussels Midi station".

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

REWE partners with Bioland to boost organic product offer

REWE Group has partnered with German organic farming association Bioland to expand its offering of certified organic products. The initiative will provide customers with more high-quality organic options, including fruit, vegetables and dairy products, sourced from German and regional farms.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Poland: Pepco Group reports 8.7% revenue growth without Poundland

The Polish Pepco Group saw its turnover increase by 8.7% to 4.52bln euros in the past financial year (ending 30 September). Comparable sales rose by 2.6%, and the group added 247 stores. The group is continuing its strategy of operating towards a single Pepco format.

Source: retaildetail.eu

South Korea: Shinsegae Department Store holds year-end Christmas F&B special event

Shinsegae Department Store announced that it will hold a special F&B event at all of its locations from December 22 to 31, featuring a selection of popular products. In the produce section, a convenient fruit promotion will be held, focusing on seasonal fruits perfect for the Christmas season. Citrus fruits, which are in season during winter, as well as imported cherries and blueberries, will be offered at prices 10-15% lower than usual. Representative items include Hallabong at 12,900 won per pack, Seongmok Isik tangerines at 11,900 won per pack, and Chilean cherries at 7,900 won per pack.

Source: cm.asiae.co.kr

Belgium: Private labels make plant-based alternatives cheaper

At five of the seven Belgian supermarket chains, plant-based products are considerably cheaper than animal-based ones. The price differences are particularly striking for plant-based cheese (-26%), minced meat (-20%) and milk (-17%), according to research by ProVeg, the organization that promotes the protein transition in more than 15 countries. "We owe this tipping point mainly to the rise of private labels", says country co-director Annemarie IJkema of ProVeg Belgium.

Source: retaildetail.eu

UK: Morrisons to launch GLP-1 friendly ready meals as part of licensing agreement with Applied Nutrition

The deal will initially involve the launch of 53 products across around 400 Morrisons supermarket stores from January, with a plan to launch more products later in the year. The high-protein product range will include ready meals, sandwiches and salads, and breads and cheeses.

Source: kamcity.com

Online retail in Germany to grow until 2030

Online retail spending in Germany has experienced notable growth. It is expected that online spending will continue to increase over the next four years, with an average annual growth of 4.2%. "Online retail is gaining momentum again - and the drivers are diverse". These findings come from a new report on the online retail industry in Germany, by IFH KÖLN.

Source: ecommercenews.eu

From 47mln burgers to Dh4,600 grocery baskets: What people ordered online in the UAE in 2025

Careem Quik's grocery data leaned toward essentials. Bananas ranked as the most ordered item for both men and women for the third year in a row.

Source: gulfnews.com

The Cultured Hub introduces bioprocessing support for cocoa, coffee, and citrus cell lines

The Cultured Hub, a joint venture between Migros, Givaudan, and Bühler Group, has expanded its operations to include plant cell culturing technologies, widening its focus beyond cultivated meat to alternative ingredient production. The development was formally introduced at the inaugural Cultured Plant Cell Event 2025, held at the company's facility in Kemptthal.

Source: vegconomist.com