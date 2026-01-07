Despite great growing conditions, Okanagan cherry growers faced challenging season

Despite one of the best growing seasons in recent memory, Okanagan cherry growers faced a challenging year, largely due to international trade and labour issues, says Adrian Arts, president of the BC Fruit Growers Association.

"Weather conditions were probably the best we've ever seen," Arts said, "but then the U.S. and China got into a trade war." China's 54 per cent tariffs on U.S.-grown cherries limited American exports, diverting much of their crop to domestic U.S. markets and Canadian shelves. This oversupply of cheaper U.S. fruit depressed prices for B.C. cherries, leaving producers with returns below $0.80 per pound, despite production costs around $1.60.

Labour shortages compounded the problem. Arts reports growers were unable to harvest 10 to 30 per cent of their crops due to a lack of both domestic and international workers. He is now advocating for faster worker licensing and will prioritize labour issues at the BCFGA annual general meeting.

"It was almost a perfect storm—trade issues, labour issues—completely out of our control," Arts said, describing the season as "disappointing." Many members are considering leaving the industry, questioning the viability of farming given high land costs and low returns. Arts emphasized the broader concern: "If food security is important, we need a serious conversation about supporting growers and the future of agriculture in B.C."

Source: www.castanet.net