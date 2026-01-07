Spanish berry specialist El Pinar is advancing its growth strategy in the fresh fruit business with the integration of Kyriazis Strawberries, a strawberry producer in Greece. This move enables the development of a solid Greek fruit offering aimed both at the domestic market and, primarily, at key markets in Northern and Eastern Europe.

The integration aims to organize fruit production from the origin, with growers aligned and integrated within a common structure, while also strengthening El Pinar's presence in Greece through a local operational base that enables improved service for both customers and growers.

Aligned growers within a shared production model

The project is built around a model based on close collaboration with local growers, integrated within a common organization where agronomic criteria, quality standards, varietal planning and commercial objectives are shared. This approach ensures consistent, traceable fruit that meets the requirements of European markets.

"Our goal is to build well-organized projects from the origin, with aligned growers and a clear market-oriented offering. Greece has significant potential, and this model allows us to develop it in an orderly way, with a long-term vision and a strong focus on the customer," says Jimmy Esteban, Commercial Director for Fruit at El Pinar.

Europe-focused marketing under the muMU

From Greece, El Pinar organizes the marketing of its fruit to various European markets under the muMU brand, with coordinated planning of volumes, formats and schedules aimed at ensuring a reliable and consistent supply throughout the season.

The operation is supported by a local corporate hub that centralizes fruit handling, packing and dispatch activities, and is equipped with state-of-the-art technology as well as international certifications including IFS, SMETA and GlobalG.A.P., which are essential to operate with leading European customers.

From these facilities, El Pinar is also able to supply markets with the rest of its berry range—raspberries, blackberries and blueberries—throughout the year. In these initial weeks, the first fruit batches are already being packed, with volumes expected to increase progressively as production in Greece ramps up over the coming weeks.

"Being already operational and in direct contact with the market from Greece is key for us. It allows us to gain agility and support production growth from the very start of the season," adds Jimmy Esteban.