Indian blueberry market picking up momentum

During a recent trip to India, Global Plant Genetics Ltd observed first-hand how quickly interest in commercial blueberry production is developing. Although India remains a very small producer on the global stage, it is clear to GPG that the country's long-term potential is exceptional. With a population nearing 1.5 billion and a middle class of around 500 million people, India represents one of the world's largest untapped opportunities for blueberries.

The visit focused on time spent with FD Berries, GPG's blueberry partners in India. Their rapid progress demonstrates what can be achieved with strong technical focus and commitment. The trip also included meetings with a number of existing and prospective growers who are exploring blueberries for the first time. The questions raised – practical, detailed and forward-looking – reflected a genuine desire to build a successful industry from the ground up.

© Global Plant Genetics

A key part of the trip involved outlining global blueberry trends, production models and the strategic steps India will need to take as it scales. High-quality genetics will play a central role. GPG represents the University of Georgia blueberry breeding programme, and through FD Berries is now introducing UGA varieties into India. Maverick is already in propagation, with Tropical Blue, Sweet Duchess and Gladiator soon to follow. These warm-climate varieties are well suited to the challenges of Indian production regions.

India's potential market is equally compelling. While global average annual blueberry consumption is around 260 grams per person, mature markets such as the USA exceed 1.3kg. India's current consumption is negligible, but the scale of its population means that even small increases in per-capita intake would create substantial national demand.

With the right genetics, appropriate production systems and investment in cold-chain logistics, India is well positioned to develop a vibrant domestic blueberry sector – one that could ultimately become a major global force.

For more information:

Global Plant Genetics

Email: [email protected]

globalplantgenetics.org/