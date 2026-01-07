Very limited volumes of Moroccan blueberries entering the U.S.

Morocco's blueberry season is starting up, but growing conditions have been somewhat variable this growing season. While certain areas benefited from favorable early weather, others experienced challenges. "These challenges were mainly related to temperature fluctuations and water management, issues that are becoming more common across many producing regions," says Juan Sainz with Frutta Group.

Nevertheless, at this point, production volume is expected to be stable or slightly higher compared to last season. Final volumes, however, will largely depend on how growers manage fruit quality, sizing, and harvest timing, especially in a market that has become increasingly demanding in terms of logistics and specifications.

Selective shipments

Morocco's blueberry season generally starts late December or early January. Volumes gradually increase during January and February and typically peak between March and May, depending on the production areas and weather conditions throughout the season. Blueberries sourced by Frutta Group in Morocco are mainly destined for European markets and shipments from Morocco to North America remain selective and carefully planned, generally focused on specific market windows. "Due to transit times and strict compliance requirements, volumes tend to be limited and program based." From a Moroccan perspective, transit times and market specifications just align better with the European market.

While North America is willing to pay premium prices for low volumes, the product needs to consistently meet very high standards in terms of quality, food safety, shelf life, and reliability. "The market today is far less tolerant of variability than it was in the past. Increasingly, consumers are looking for high quality at low prices," added Sainz.

© Frutta Group

Global sourcing

In addition to Morocco, Frutta Group sources blueberries from Portugal, Spain, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Poland, and North America, depending on the time of year. "This diversified approach allows us to ensure continuity of supply and consistent quality throughout the season." During its early window, Morocco is able to compete with these producing countries for exports to the European market. However, long-term competitiveness will depend on continued improvements in transparency, consistency and alignment with international retail standards, which are increasingly critical across all producing countries.

© Frutta GroupFor more information:

Juan Eduardo Sainz

Frutta Group

Tel: (+1) 786-239-3172

[email protected]

www.fruttagroup.com