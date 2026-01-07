Cherry price drop boosts sales while Chilean nectarines hit the market

This week, the volume of Chilean sea-freighted cherries continued to increase, with prices generally lower than last week. Taking the Santina variety as an example, the mainstream price for a 2.5kg × 2 (two-in-one) 3J package is ¥350–370 per box, while the 2J size is approximately ¥310 per box. For 2.5kg small boxes, 3J is priced at around ¥170–175 per box, and 2J at approximately ¥145 per box. Overall, prices have declined by about 20% compared to last week.



Left: Fruit wholesale market; Right: Sea-freighted Santina

A small volume of Kordia cherries arrived by air. A two-in-one 3J package is priced at approximately ¥650 per box, while a 2.5kg small box is around ¥320 per box. According to traders, although current prices are lower than earlier in the season, they are still more than double those of most sea-freighted cherries. In addition, some batches lack ideal firmness, resulting in relatively slow sales.

Regarding other varieties, the price and sales of the high-end Skylar Rae variety have remained relatively stable, with traders noting that this year's prices are significantly lower than in previous years. The new Pacific Red variety has also entered the market, with a 5J two-in-one package priced at approximately ¥450 per box.



Left: Pacific Red, a new variety; Right: Skylar Rae variety

As for overall cherry market trends, traders reported that although current arrival volumes are lower than during the same period last year, slow sales have prompted widespread price reductions to stimulate demand. As a result, sales have improved following the price cuts. Price adjustments have been relatively steady, without the sharp short-term fluctuations seen last year. Some traders also noted that many buyers are adopting a wait-and-see approach ahead of the arrival of large vessels, hoping for further price declines. However, most traders believe that the room for further price reductions is limited. In terms of quality, recent arrivals have improved compared to the early stages of the sea-freight season.



Left: Australian nectarines; Right: Chilean nectarines

Among imported stone fruits, Chilean nectarines of the Boreal variety arrived last week, although the current supply remains limited. Prices are currently around ¥200 per plastic crate, a significant drop from the opening price of over ¥300. Meanwhile, arrivals of Australian nectarines are gradually increasing, leading to lower prices. Traders report relatively stable quality and sales, though the arrival and pricing of Chilean nectarines are putting some pressure on the Australian nectarine market.



Left: Yunnan blueberries; Right: Peruvian blueberries

In the blueberry market, Peruvian blueberry prices are largely unchanged from last week, with a slight downward adjustment. Although new shipments have arrived recently, volumes remain limited and the overall market is stable. The supply of extra-large Yunnan blueberries (22mm+ and 24mm+) has increased slightly. Traders noted that while Yunnan's blueberry production has grown this year, many producing areas are supplying directly to supermarkets, distribution channels, or secondary and tertiary wholesale markets. As a result, supply to primary wholesale markets is relatively limited, although overall circulation remains significant. This has had some impact on the domestic blueberry market and has allowed for greater price negotiation.



Left: Christmas-themed big apples; Right: Vietnamese Kanyao durians

Durian prices are similar to last week, with Vietnamese Kanyao durians in A3 size priced at approximately ¥250–260 per box.

Among domestically produced fruits, large Christmas-themed apples (sizes #6 and #8) have been selling well recently.