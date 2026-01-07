What happened to the Italian table grape campaign?

The year that is drawing to a close is undoubtedly one of the worst for Italian table grape exports. Piero Pontrandolfi of the Tellus cooperative, associated with Asso Fruit Italia, and Costantino Pirolo of the Italian Variety Club offered their reflections on the recent production season.

© Asso Fruit Italia Soc. Coop. Agr."It should have been a successful campaign. All the conditions were good. However, we encountered a different scenario than we had imagined. The favorable climate led to a significant increase in the supply of table grapes, causing the production calendars of competitors from various European and non-European countries to overlap," Piero Pontrandolfi explains. "On the other hand, the same climate hurt us starting in August. High, constant humidity caused serious quality issues and poor product retention. Additionally, new seedless grape plants went into production. These plants are much more productive, generating an excess supply of table grapes that far exceeds weak demand. Consequently, prices fell sharply."

Other factors have also shaken the market dynamics. "Until mid-September, producers had to contend with the low grape production prices offered by countries such as Greece and Egypt," Pontrandolfi points out. "Then Moldova joined the continental table grape production supply, enabling it to offer table grapes also at competitive prices. It is inconceivable and impractical for Italian producers to offer lower prices. Maintaining quality, safety, and ethical production standards incurs significant costs that hinder companies' ability to stay competitive."

© Vincenzo Iannuzziello | FreshPlaza.com

Producer Pontrandolfi suggests a possible remedy: "Clear and equal rules for all players to ensure fair competition." Moreover, we should encourage production aggregation to spread risk and costs over several farms and articles. Finally, Pontrandolfi concluded, 'We cannot overlook the fact that increased areas affect prices and raise practical concerns related to the chronic labor shortage.'"

© Asso Fruit Italia Soc. Coop. Agr.On the other hand, Costantino Pirolo emphasizes the importance of varietal research and planning before venturing into areas that are not suited to Italian reference areas.

"In Italy, we have generally been slow to renew the varietal portfolio, and we are now doing so in a disorganized and confused manner. We rely on what companies offer us without adequately experimenting with new varieties in our environments. The 2025 vintage showed the need to consider variety selection for new plantings, invest in the late and early segments, and expand the range of available grapes in terms of ripening stages, flavors, and colors," he adds.

Regarding varietal innovation in the sector, Pirolo specified, "In 2016, a genetic improvement project was launched. Twenty-two companies are collaborating in a network called the Italian Variety Club (IVC), along with two research bodies: Sinagri, a research and development company that was spun off from the University of Bari, and the CRSFA Basile Caramia Research Center." After nearly a decade of cross-breeding and selection, the IVC presented the first four officially CPVO-certified varieties last September, and they are preparing to register eight more." These new IVC table grape varieties are the result of businesses and researchers collaborating to meet modern market requirements regarding organoleptic characteristics, quality parameters, and environmental sustainability. Starting in 2026, the IVC varieties will be included in Puglia's new plantings, which will significantly contribute to the genetic diversity of future vineyards.

