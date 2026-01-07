"Preference for Polish apples grows in India despite higher pricing"

The imported apple market in India is moving through a transitional phase at the moment, with firmer prices, tight early European supply, and growing interest in new origins, says Suresh Ramakrishnan, CEO of Swaanush Fruit Oasis Pvt. Ltd., which is currently importing Polish apples under a dedicated programme. "Polish apples, which started arriving in the first week of November, are performing well overall, but a thorough quality assessment will only be possible once the February arrivals land."

So far, Ramakrishnan describes Polish fruit quality as "acceptable, but with some compromises on firmness and sizing." He attributes these issues to arrivals coming from regular storage rather than Controlled Atmosphere facilities. "Many Polish growers prefer to open the CA fruit supply only after January, which has limited the availability of higher-pressure fruit. As a result, Indian buyers are seeing slightly lower pressure levels and less consistent sizing compared with CA-stored apples, even though overall demand for Polish origin has increased."

© Swaanush Fruit Oasis Pvt. Ltd.

Price-wise, imported apples are trading above last season, Ramakrishnan notes. "Poland has become the preferred origin this season, and we are seeing stronger enquiry for Polish fruit, which has pushed offers up. At the same time, crop failures in Turkey have tightened supply options and led to higher Italian prices, further nudging the trade toward Poland for mainstream varieties such as Gala and other red lines."

He anticipates that once Chile, Brazil, New Zealand, and South Africa start their programmes from March onward, Polish volumes will ease back naturally as the market diversifies its supply base. Ramakrishnan also points to interest building around the Brazilian Royal Gala as a competitive alternative. "There is a strong possibility of higher Gala volumes from Brazil as they have a good crop and attractive pricing this season."

© Swaanush Fruit Oasis Pvt. Ltd.

Southern Hemisphere supplies from Brazil, Chile, South Africa, and New Zealand will run from March to August, overlapping with the tail end of European shipments. In the very short term, however, he expects the market to remain subdued. "For the next three weeks, trading across origins is expected to be slower due to weather and climatic conditions, with Indian buyers more cautious and moving volumes at a measured pace."

For more information:

Suresh Ramakrishnan

Swaanush Fruit Oasis Pvt. Ltd.

Tel:+91 98 84 485 174

Email: [email protected]

www.swaanushoasis.in