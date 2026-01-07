Working together on responsible water management in Peru to support future food systems

Nature's Pride, a European company in exotic fruit and vegetables, has for many years taken a leading role in promoting responsible water use in the regions where its products are grown. The company believes in collective action and works with partners throughout the supply chain to contribute to improved water management at the landscape level, to safeguard fruit and vegetable production for the future. The Ica region in Peru is an example of how cooperation across the chain can contribute to long-term impact.

© Nature's Pride

Sampling soil moisture in the ICA valley

"Water stress is a global challenge, including in our growing regions. Many people, businesses, and organisations within a production area depend on the same water source. As a result, water stress is an issue that can only be addressed collectively. One option would be to stop sourcing from water-stressed regions and look elsewhere. However, we all share one planet, so shifting the problem does not provide a solution. At Nature's Pride, we believe it is more sustainable and effective to work with local stakeholders and value chain partners," said Adriëlle Dankier, CEO of Nature's Pride.

In 2018, Nature's Pride initiated a collaboration in the Ica basin in Peru, bringing together stakeholders from across the chain, including growers, authorities, importers, and European retailers. Water was selected as the central focus due to its importance for ecosystems, agricultural production, and food security. The first phase of this collective action concentrated on building trust between stakeholders and improving water management in the higher elevations of the Ica basin. In these areas, at altitudes of 4 000 metres, natural ecosystems have been restored in cooperation with local communities through the planting of native vegetation and the construction of infiltration trenches.

© Nature's Pride

Explaining irrigation

Building on insights gained in Ica, Nature's Pride has expanded its work on water management to Chile and Spain, where collective action pathways are now in place. These initiatives illustrate how market participants can contribute to ecosystem and watershed restoration by working alongside governments and local communities. This broader collaboration on water, biodiversity, and food extends beyond farm-level water audits and focuses on impact at the landscape level. Through this approach, Nature's Pride aims to support the resilience of food systems across different production regions.

