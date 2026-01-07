"A key pillar of our model is its international presence in destination markets"

Over the past six years, Premium Choice Global has developed a trading platform that connects Peruvian producers and exporters to markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. "We operate as a global commercial platform: We handle fruit shipments in Asia and Europe through our own offices, and in the United States through partners. We act as an external sales team for the growers," states Alejandro Falcón, Head of Procurement.

Premium Choice works with large exporters and supports small and medium-sized producers, typically those handling 20 or more containers per season, who often lack the infrastructure or experience to sustain consistent exporting. "We assist them in making their first export, organizing and streamlining the logistics chain, and selling with transparency and efficiency."

Currently, Premium Choice's volume is evenly divided among Asia, Europe, and North America. "Asia accounts for roughly 50% of our volume," says Falcón. The main destinations within Asia are China, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and South Korea.

© Premium Choice Global

Alejandro Falcón, Head of Procurement at Premium Choice Global.

Portfolio and markets

Premium Choice offers a diverse product portfolio. Alejandro Falcón reports that about half of the total export volume consists of avocados, with the remainder split among table grapes, mangoes, citrus fruits such as the Tango mandarin, and blueberries. Although asparagus has a smaller current share, it has growth potential.

"The percentages fluctuate each year based on the season and market demand," Falcón said. Mangoes are shipped by air and sea, depending on the export window and destination. "In Europe, growth has been driven by avocados, followed by grapes, mandarins, and mangoes. The European office focuses on programs aimed at wholesale markets, attention to the horeca sector, and collaborations with supermarkets," he added.

An integrated ecosystem

Falcón emphasizes that their role extends beyond simply connecting products to the market. "We also handle logistics, provide ripening services, and work closely with packing plants and packaging suppliers." Premium Choice Global is part of a group of affiliated companies, all owned by Peruvians, covering different parts of the agro-export supply chain.

This group includes Hartrodt/SLPP (logistics), Agrícola Ginobeto (a farm in Nazca growing avocados, asparagus, and, soon, blueberries), Campo Andino (a wooden packaging company for export), and Premium Choice, which serves as a commercial platform for managing supply and liaising with international offices. "This structure aligns with Andino Trading's vision as an agro-industrial holding company: to unify farm operations, packaging, logistics, and marketing, improving the efficiency and consistency of the fruit supply chain," explains Falcón.

Presence at destination: Commercial proximity and execution

The Head of Procurement states, "A key pillar of the Premium Choice model is its international presence in destination markets. Premium Choice - Asia, based in Shanghai, is managed by Peruvians with Chinese roots, which facilitates commercial relations and cultural understanding. Meanwhile, Premium Choice - Europe opened in Madrid a year ago."

"Having our own offices at the destination enables us to overcome regulatory, cultural, time, and language barriers," says Falcón, who is based in Peru and manages sourcing while serving as the operational link between producers and international buyers.

New origins, new opportunities

Although Peru remains the primary focus of the business, Premium Choice has expanded its sourcing to include fruit from other regions. They have exported Chilean avocados to Korea and Guatemalan avocados to Spain, and are exploring opportunities for fruit from Colombia and Brazil. Notably, Chilean cherries have strong potential, particularly in Asian markets such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan.

In Europe, most fruit enters through southern Spain, mainly at ports such as Málaga and Algeciras, where the company works with partners at ripening facilities. "From there it is distributed to large wholesale centers such as Mercabarna, Mercamadrid and Mercasevilla, and the Netherlands and the United Kingdom are also served through local partners," he said.

Asia: Beyond China and global growth goals

Although China shows signs of increased competitiveness and some saturation in specific categories, such as cherries, other Asian markets are gaining importance. "Vietnam imports Peruvian fruit, but does not usually work directly with Peruvian suppliers," Falcón notes. Similarly, Thailand, Taiwan, and South Korea continue to experience steady growth.

India, given its size and changing consumption habits, appears to be a long-term investment: "The main challenge is to reduce logistics times, as maritime transit remains lengthy and expensive," he noted.

The growth targets are clear: reaching 700 containers by 2026 and 2,000 containers within three years. While Peruvian fruit will continue to lead in volume, the highest relative growth is expected from Chile and Colombia. The product mix is also changing, with cherry, grape, blueberry, and mango gaining market share, while avocado remains a key strategic category," he concluded.

For more information:

Alejandro Falcón (Head of Procurement)

Premium Choice Global

Calle Miguel Dasso 230

San Isidro - Lima (Peru)

Tel: +51 958 936 544

Email: [email protected]

www.pchglobal.biz