"The day Peru sets out to export everything it produces, it can change the international chessboard"

Peruvian mandarins, especially the late-season varieties, dominate the country's citrus exports. They are closely followed by Tahiti limes and Valencia oranges, which are highly valued for juice production. Peru exports only 17% of its citrus production, accounting for less than 1% of global output. Despite this, the sector has strong growth prospects, driven by modern farming techniques, skilled farmers, and large areas of land available for cultivation.

The history of citrus in Peru dates back to early colonial times. "Garcilaso de la Vega mentions sour orange in his Royal Commentaries," stated Sergio del Castillo Valderrama, general manager of ProCitrus, the Peruvian Citrus Growers' Association. In the 20th century, the Washington Navel orange was the dominant crop until the 1950s, when the Tristeza virus devastated plantations. Rather than stop, Peruvian growers made a strategic shift to mandarin oranges, marking the start of the specialization that now defines the country's citrus industry.

Sergio del Castillo Valderrama, CEO of ProCitrus.

An association born from failure

In the 1990s, following the 1993 Constitution's liberalization of the land market, Peru's agro-export boom grew. Many people who were expropriated during the agrarian reform of the 1970s bought back their land and chose to grow high-value crops like citrus, grapes, and avocados. However, citrus exports faced difficulties. "The first shipments arrived poorly, sometimes with rotten fruit. We didn't make a profit," Del Castillo admits. As a result of that experience, ProCitrus was established in 1998. "One of our first tasks was to provide intensive training in harvesting and post-harvest handling because we already understood the agronomic aspects well."

Today, ProCitrus unites around 150 companies, including 130 producers and 20 processing plants. On average, each grower manages 60 hectares. A notable fact: 20 years ago, 90% of fields used flood irrigation; today, 98% use modern irrigation systems. Currently, Peru has approximately 80,000 hectares dedicated to citrus farming. Of these, between 32,000 and 33,000 hectares are used for oranges (mainly Valencia, in the jungle), 25,000 hectares for limes and lemons (especially Sutil), and 22,000 for mandarins, which are the key export product.

Mandarin: The queen of Peruvian citrus fruits

Mandarins make up seventy-five percent of Peruvian citrus exports. They are divided into three seasonal groups: early (Satsuma, Primosole, and Nova in March and April), mid-season (Clementines in May and June), and late (W. Murcott, Nadorcott, Tango, Orri, and Malvasio from June to August).

"Late varieties are the most exported, with W. Murcott and Tango accounting for nearly half of the shipments," Del Castillo stated. The newer, higher-value seedless late varieties are gradually replacing the early mandarins and older late varieties. "The goal is to have fruit available from February to August, to distribute work more evenly and better utilize the market," he added. Despite this shift, varieties such as Malvasio, which have many seeds and are difficult to peel, still maintain a market presence, especially in Peru, due to their exceptional flavor.

Lemons and limes: Between the local and the global

The Sutil lemon, covering about 22,000 hectares, is mainly used for domestic consumption. Eighty percent is grown along the country's northern coast (Lambayeque, Piura, and Tumbes), with some exported to Chile and Bolivia. On the other hand, the Tahiti lime, with just around 2,000 hectares, is entirely export-oriented. "It goes mainly to the United States and Europe," says Del Castillo.

Valencia orange: New life for a classic

The Valencia orange, traditionally used for juice and local consumption in Chanchamayo, has become increasingly important in export markets. This change is mainly due to the global increase in juice concentrate prices. "Brazil, which leads the market, faced issues from pests and climate challenges, boosting demand for other sources," he explained. Moreover, Peruvian Valencia oranges are valued for their juiciness, high Brix (sugar content), and are often nearly organic by default. "Many small farmers avoid pesticides simply because they cannot afford them," Del Castillo stated.

Pink grapefruit from Pisco has limited production, averaging 2,000-3,000 tons annually. It is exclusively exported to the United States. "Last year was a record harvest, but this year it decreased because of the natural cycle of alternating production," he said.

International markets

In 2025, the United States and Canada remained the primary markets for Peruvian citrus, accounting for 45% of exports. They are followed by Central America and Mexico (20%), the European Union (19%), the United Kingdom (7%), and Asia, including China and Japan (3%), with a 65% increase compared to the previous year. "The Japanese market only permits the entry of Satsuma, which is their traditional mandarin," Del Castillo said. However, negotiations are underway to include other varieties such as Tango and Orri.

Much to export, even more to grow

Peru produces 1.7 million tons of citrus annually, but exports only 17%. "The day Peru sets out to export everything it produces, it can change the international chessboard. Our competitors, such as South Africa, are well aware of this," Del Castillo said.

The top 10 exports include W. Murcott (29%), Tango (19%), Tahiti lime (12%), Satsuma (8%), Valencia (8%), Primosole (5%), Orri (5%), Clementina (3%), Minneola tangelo (3%), and Eureka lemon (2%). The recovery from two challenging weather-related years is clear. By week 42 of 2025, exports reached 322,130 tons, up 13% from 2024 and 36% from 2023.

No significant short-term expansion of citrus acreage is expected; focus is on varietal replacement. In the long term, projects like Majes-Siguas II could double their citrus area. "Peru currently accounts for less than 1% of world production and less than 0.4% of trade. The potential is immense," he said.

Diversifying to win

Citrus faces competition from more profitable crops like avocados, grapes, blueberries, and other berries. However, "it offers benefits such as a complementary commercial window, lower labor needs, and diversification opportunities. Many growers plant multiple crops, including avocado, asparagus, and citrus, with asparagus used as a natural barrier to prevent cross-pollination between species," he stated.

"Peruvian growers are well-versed in their field, climate, and winds. There is a lot of wisdom in the fields," Del Castillo stated. The recent major advancement has been the adoption of technologies such as fertigation, satellite imagery, and soil sensors. However, there's still a long way to go in systematically recording and utilizing agronomic data. "We lack technology and technique. But we are learning fast," he concluded.

