Dutch growers explore potential of Abate Fetel pears

The German market, undoubtedly, offers prospects for Abate Fetel pears, but Dutch people like them, too, says Abate NL's Mark van den Oever. "There's also intense interest from Italy and Canada. Even before the first trees were planted, contacts had been made with Italian traders and (the Dutch company) Service2Fruit for sales via this private trading platform. There's demand, of that I'm not worried," he says.

Mark, who grows Migo, Conference, and Xenia pears, wanted a variety to better spread his farm's harvest. He chose Abate Fetel. He and Jan van Os founded Abate NL, a marketing organization of select growers who jointly cultivate and market these pears in the Netherlands and overseas. "Abate Fetel is a free variety, but as a club, we learn from each other and can make our mark in the market. Especially in the beginning, when production is still small, you prevent competition among growers."

According to Mark, Abate Fetel's flavor is a vital asset. "It's a delicious pear that scores highly with consumers. They do cost more than Conference, which is challenging. Italian production has fallen, so consumers had to switch to other pears, but the positive reactions to Dutch Abate Fetel are encouraging and suggest that we can rebuild that market," he explains.

Shifting climate

Climate change offers opportunities for Dutch cultivation. "Abate Fetel is usually grown in southern Europe, especially Italy. Climate change has, however, made that production more erratic, while the Netherlands can harvest earlier and earlier and grow varieties from warmer climates."

There is much, albeit cautious, interest from fellow growers. "Our growers will plant the first eight hectares soon. We'll expand that in the coming years, and Dutch Abate will truly take off," says Mark. Although Abate Fetel is not the easiest pear to grow, initial experiences are similar to those of other pears. It, however, grows vigorously, which requires attention.

Crop distribution

Also, this pear complements van den Oever's crop distribution. "We first pick Migo, then Conference and Xenia, which takes about five weeks. With Abate Fetel, harvested after Xenia, we get to seven weeks. That helps attract harvest workers, because five weeks is often too short for most of them. Seven weeks make us a more interesting employer."

Mark considers getting Dutch Abate Fetel cultivation off the ground an exciting challenge. "The Netherlands is preeminently a pear-growing country, and Abate Fetel is a high-quality pear with good demand and high prices. If we can grow a beautiful pear that's picked for its flavor, I have no doubt everything will work out," he concludes. (MW)

For more information:

Abate NL

Tel: +31-641428748

[email protected]

www.abatenl.com