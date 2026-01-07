Port Houston cargo volumes down in November, year to date remains up

Port Houston reported lower cargo volumes in November, reflecting seasonal patterns and broader market conditions, while year-to-date figures remain on pace for a record year.

In November, the port handled 4,186,264 short tons, a decrease of 15% compared with the same month last year. Despite the monthly decline, total tonnage for the year to date reached 50,383,531 short tons, an increase of 4%. Container throughput also slowed during the month, with 335,275 TEUs handled at the public terminals, down 9% year on year. Loaded imports declined by 12% in November, while loaded exports fell by 2%. However, exports supported by resin and other manufactured goods from the Gulf region remained firm, resulting in an 8% increase in loaded exports on a year-to-date basis. Through November, Port Houston handled a total of 3,971,643 TEUs, representing a 5% increase compared with the same period last year.

© Port Houston

Activity at multi-purpose facilities followed similar trends. General cargo volumes declined 4% year to date, reflecting lower levels of project and breakbulk activity. Steel volumes also fell in November, contributing to a 6% decline on a year-to-date basis. Despite these monthly declines, overall port activity remains higher than last year, keeping Port Houston on track for another record year in container handling.

The broader Houston region continues to see industrial development linked to manufacturing and logistics. Data from the Greater Houston Partnership indicates that the current development pipeline includes 157 active projects, with 54% related to manufacturing and logistics infrastructure. These projects represent a combined capital investment of US$52.7 billion.

Port Houston stated that it is continuing to develop infrastructure at its public facilities and has recently updated its strategic plan to reflect its role as a public authority along the Houston Ship Channel. Ongoing projects include wharf modernisation, capacity enhancements at Bayport and Barbours Cut, and investments aimed at improving terminal operations efficiency to accommodate future cargo demand.

