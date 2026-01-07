World Container Index increased 12% to $2,182 per 40ft container

The Drewry World Container Index increased by 12% this week to US$2,182 per 40-foot container, marking the third consecutive weekly rise. The increase was mainly driven by higher spot rates on the Transpacific and Asia–Europe trade lanes.

After a decline the previous week that brought rates to their second-lowest level since January 2025, spot rates on the Transpacific headhaul moved higher. Rates from Shanghai to New York increased by 19% to US$3,293 per 40-foot container, while rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles rose by 18% to US$2,474. Drewry's Container Capacity Insight reports that 10 blank sailings have been announced for the coming week on the Transpacific route.

On the Asia–Europe trade lane, spot rates also increased. Rates from Shanghai to Genoa rose by 10% to US$3,314 per 40-foot container, while rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam increased by 8% to US$2,539. This marked the third consecutive week in which Asia–Europe spot rates have remained stable or increased.

According to Drewry, the current trend reflects a shift in seasonal demand patterns. Data from the past three years show double-digit month-on-month demand growth in December, supporting higher year-end volumes. In addition, carriers are reporting early bookings ahead of the Lunar New Year in February 2026. Based on these developments, Drewry anticipates that spot rates may see further modest increases in the coming week.

