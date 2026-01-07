Chinese blueberry production reaches 957,000 tons

China's blueberry industry continues to expand in terms of planted area, production volume, and export activity, according to data presented at the China International Blueberry Conference 2025 held in Mile, Yunnan Province. The conference focused on recent growth trends, market developments, and structural challenges facing the sector.

At the opening of the event, Geng Yaxiong, director of blueberry products at Xinrongmao Fruit Industry Technology Group, said that production growth alone is not sufficient to define success. He noted that quality, safety, and the overall reputation of the industry are becoming increasingly important as consumption growth slows and buyers become more price sensitive.

According to the Blueberry Committee of the China Chamber of Commerce for Native Foods and Products, China's blueberry planted area increased from 96,000 hectares in 2024 to 110,000 hectares in 2025. Over the same period, national production rose from 780,000 tons to 957,000 tons, setting a new record. This growth reflects both area expansion and increased investment in production technology and farm management.

Yunnan remains the main production region. The province accounts for around 23,000 hectares of blueberry orchards and nearly 280,000 tons of output. Year-on-year growth in Yunnan is estimated at around 50%. Early production timing, supported by local climate conditions and modern cultivation practices, has reduced reliance on imports during certain periods and increased domestic supply availability.

Export volumes have also increased. Chinese customs data show that blueberry exports reached 2,592 tons in 2024, up 156% from the previous year. In the first three quarters of 2025, exports totalled 6,098.9 tons, representing growth of more than 160% compared with the same period in 2024. Export destinations have expanded beyond Hong Kong and Singapore to include markets such as Malaysia and Russia.

At the same time, blueberry imports into China increased by more than 80% in the first three quarters of 2025. Supplies were sourced mainly from Peru and Chile, where exporters have adjusted shipping schedules to maintain market access as domestic Chinese production continues to grow, particularly in Yunnan.

Despite higher volumes, several structural issues remain. Supply is still heavily concentrated in March and April, accounting for nearly half of annual output. This seasonal concentration places pressure on prices, logistics, and cold chain capacity. Industry representatives highlighted the need to extend the production window, particularly through the development of northern growing regions capable of supplying fruit from May through September.

Other challenges identified include climate variability, the absence of unified quality and safety standards, and the use of unauthorized varieties. As consumer demand increasingly focuses on differentiation by flavour, texture, and usage, varietal selection and intellectual property management are expected to play a larger role in the next phase of industry development.

Source: Blueberries Consulting