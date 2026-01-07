Sizing increasing on import melons

Production of cantaloupes and honeydews continues to be steady in Guatemala. "We started our production in the second week of November and there's been slightly more supply than last year though we don't expect it to get much greater than it is right now," says Steve Martori, CEO of Martori Farms, noting it ships fruit year-round. "Our watermelon production starts this week. Mini watermelon production has been stable and there's slightly more supply than last year from Guatemala. We will transition to Honduras production starting the first of the year."

While melon sizing had been trending slightly smaller than last year's fruit at this time–largely believed to be due to cooler temperatures in Central America–it is starting to pick up as of this week.

Earlier start in November

This also follows an earlier start to the season this year. "We had heavier volumes than usual in November but I don't anticipate an earlier end. It's too early to know but because they're different cycled plantings, it won't necessarily end earlier," adds Martori.

As for demand, it's been strong for melons and retailers have been promoting the fruit in the past two months more than they historically have. Promotions are expected to continue in the near future.

All of this is leaving pricing above last year. "I think this will be about where the pricing stays for the rest of the season," says Martori. "The offshore season is also still being impacted by tariffs, and some of the unknowns. Melons in particular as of today, have not had the tariffs in Guatemala or Honduras removed from the production. We're hoping that they will be."

