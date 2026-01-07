Dole-branded Florida strawberry program launches

Oppy is launching its new Florida strawberry program, marking the company's inaugural offering under the Dole® label since its integration with Dole Diversified North America (DDNA) in October. Production is underway, with promotable volumes expected from late January through early February.

Grown on more than 300 acres in Frostproof, Zolfo Springs, Dover and Plant City, Florida, the program features a lineup of premium conventional varieties in 1-lb and 2-lb packs. Favorable weather conditions to date have supported excellent fruit development and quality.

© Oppy

"This Florida production completes our year-round supply of strawberries, which also includes central and Baja, Mexico and production up and down the California coast," said Tony Colonna, senior berry category manager. "It allows us to diversify our supply with multiple regions simultaneously and keep customers' shelves filled regardless of weather interruptions in one of the major growing regions."

With availability through March, Florida strawberry production provides an advantage through winter, providing reliable supply during a critical demand period and ensuring retailers can maintain strong category performance. The company's business development representatives are setting up ads and providing promotional tools to drive sales at retail.

© Oppy

"The new volume expands the strength of our year-round berry portfolio under the widely recognized Dole brand," Colonna said, citing a recent IPSOS survey that revealed a 54 percent unaided recognition of the fresh fruit label. "It's exciting to bring this first large-scale Dole branded strawberry offering to the marketplace through Oppy."

In addition to its strawberry program, the company delivers depth and breadth across the berry category, with year-round volumes of high-quality fruit in all key items.

Kelsey Van Lissum

Oppy

Tel.: +1 (604) 461-6779

[email protected]

www.oppy.com