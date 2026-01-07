Ontario Apple Growers chair re-elected to second term

Chris Hedges has been re-elected as chair of the Ontario Apple Growers (OAG) for another one-year term, and Jeremy Veens of Lambton County becomes the organization's new vice chair.

"I'm grateful for the confidence my fellow apple growers have shown in me by asking me to continue to lead their organization," says Hedges. "Ontario's apple industry continues to face significant challenges, and OAG remains focused on advocating for policies and programs that support a strong, competitive, and economically sustainable apple industry."

Hedges first became chair of OAG in 2024, after completing one year as vice chair. He first served as an OAG director from 2005 to 2012 and returned to the board for his current tenure in 2020. He farms with his wife near Vanessa and also owns and manages Ontario Orchard Supply, providing orchard supplies to growers across the province.

© Ontario Apple Growers

L-R: Chris Hedges, Jeremy Veens

New vice chair Veens farms with his spouse at Veens Family Orchards in Lambton County. They grow a mix of apple varieties, including Honeycrisp, Gala, Ambrosia, and Fuji apples. Veens joined the OAG board as a director in 2022 after serving two years as a grower committee representative and brings both production and business perspectives to the vice chair role.

"I'm honored to step into the role of vice chair and to support the important work OAG does on behalf of growers," says Veens. "Strong advocacy and collaboration are essential as our industry adapts to changing markets, costs, and growing conditions."

The OAG chair and vice chair are elected annually by the board of directors. In addition to Hedges and Veens, the OAG board includes directors Chris Geerts, Crain Van Ymeren, Brian Gilroy, Kyle Ardiel, Robert Shuh, Kara Pate, Charles Stevens and Quinton Gibson.

The Ontario Apple Growers represent the province's 200 commercial apple farmers.

For more information:

Chris Hedges

Ontario Apple Growers

Tel: +1 (519) 428-4550

[email protected]

Kelly Ciceran

Ontario Apple Growers

Tel: +1 (905) 688-0990

[email protected]

www.onapples.com