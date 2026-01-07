"If we are going to export something, it must be a product that can compete. There is no room for anything that does not add value"

"Today, the business accepts no mistakes; the trend is to produce less but higher quality. The table grape season has similar volumes but demands a more diverse varietal mix," said Christopher Dixon, Rio Blanco's quality manager.

"We started the season gradually, particularly in Copiapó, with varieties like Sweet Celebration and Arra Sweeties. We anticipate production to peak between February and March, when Aconcagua, representing approximately 70% of the volume, begins production," he added.

© Exportadora Rio Blanco SPA

The company had the potential to expand by 10%-15%. However, it chose not to pursue this growth. "Some traditional varieties are no longer commercially viable, so growing them isn't practical because they won't compete effectively. The focus is on patented varieties, with Sweet Celebration leading in volume and Cotton Candy recognized for its organoleptic qualities."

© Exportadora Rio Blanco SPA

"There is an oversupply, and the market window is shrinking. We need to offer a competitive product to compete in the United States," he said. The Chilean fruit begins arriving in the U.S at the end of December, when Peruvian supplies remain abundant, further increasing pressure. Additionally, the suspension of the Systems Approach further limits the effective window, as shipments must be fumigated at destination, reducing the product's shelf life. The only possible defence against a saturated market is to arrive with consistent fruit that remains in good condition over the weeks it may take to sell, he added.

He warns that the current high prices might be misleading. "There is a false expectation that prices will fall in January. The real question is when."

© Exportadora Rio Blanco SPA

Cherries: Smaller volume, higher quality, and a cautiously optimistic outlook

Cherry production this season has fallen significantly. Dixon mentioned, "The Cherry Committee has revised its original forecast from 130 million boxes to 100-105 million."

Lower supply may lead to better fruit size and quality. "I have seen better fruit this year. It's a season to adjust and get things right." China remains the main destination, but Rio Blanco still has limited programs to the U.S. "It's a complex market and easy to saturate; you need to be very responsible with what you send," he added.

© Exportadora Rio Blanco SPA

Regarding the Chinese New Year, which will take place later next year, he commented: "We have more time to pack; we are not under the same level of stress as last year."

Dixon emphasizes that the key takeaway this season is clear: "Quality takes precedence. There is no room for mistakes anymore, which requires strict oversight on sizing, logistics, cold chain, and packaging processes."

"If we are going to export anything, it must be a product that can compete. There is no room for what doesn't add value," concludes Dixon.

For more information:

Christopher Dixon

Rio Blanco

Chile

Tel: +56 9 9 619 2766

Email: [email protected]

www.rioblanco.net