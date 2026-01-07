Strawberry variety Demoiselle wins SIVAL innovation gold award

Planasa has received the SIVAL Innovation Gold Award in the Varietal Innovation category for its strawberry variety Demoiselle. The variety was selected from seven shortlisted candidates in this year's competition, which focuses on developments in varietal breeding.

Demoiselle is a strawberry variety of French origin. It is characterised by early production, an elongated fruit shape, and a bright red colour. The variety is described as having a sweet and aromatic flavour profile. Its plant structure and long trusses are designed to facilitate harvesting. From an agronomic perspective, Demoiselle shows tolerance to powdery mildew, botrytis, anthracnose, and several soil-borne diseases, traits that are relevant for commercial cultivation.

© Planasa

According to Mélanie Clement, Commercial Manager of Planasa in France, the award reflects the work carried out by the company's breeding teams to develop new varieties. She said the recognition highlights efforts to respond to market and consumer requirements.

The SIVAL Innovation Competition is organised to recognise new equipment, products, and services in the horticultural sector, with a focus on developments intended to deliver added value for growers and the supply chain.

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on 14 January during the next edition of SIVAL in Angers, France, where Planasa will be exhibiting.

