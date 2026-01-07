Aldi plans to finish out the year by debuting four more locations

FTC probes Instacart's AI pricing tool, source says; shares drop

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is probing Instacart, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the retail platform faces criticism over its artificial intelligence-driven pricing tool. The agency has sent the company a civil investigative demand, the sources said. The FTC is seeking information about Instacart's Eversight pricing tool, one of the sources said.

Source: reuters.com

US: Aldi goes on another store opening tear

Aldi is concluding 2025 with one more store opening spree. The discounter debuted 18 new stores on December 11 and plans to finish out the year by debuting four more locations on Thursday, Aldi confirmed via email with Grocery Dive, noting that these 22 stores will be the last store openings of 2025. The stores are located across 10 states - Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York and Ohio - with the majority located in Florida.

Source: grocerydive.com

Kroger to build nearly $400mln Kentucky distribution center

Kroger plans to build a distribution center in Franklin, Kentucky, according to a press release from the Office of Gov. Andy Beshear. Kroger did not disclose when the project will break ground. The $391mln facility, which will be located in Simpson County, will create about 430 full-time jobs, per the release.

Source: grocerydive.com

US: Five leading organizations join the Alliance to Stop Foodborne Illness

The Alliance to Stop Foodborne Illness announced five major additions to its roster of industry members committed to advancing food safety culture. Amazon, Amerisan, the Meat Institute, Mérieux NutriSciences, and Yum! Brands join the collaborative effort to prevent foodborne illness and protect consumers.

Source: prnewswire.com

"Carrefour close to Romanian deal"

According to Romanian news sources, brothers Dragoş and Adrian Pavăl would pay between 750mln and 900mln euros for the acquisition of 460 Carrefour stores of various sizes, which together accounted for a turnover of approximately 3bln euros last year. According to Gazeta de Cluj, the sale was already agreed on December 16, while other (anonymous) sources say that the transaction could be completed by the end of this year or early next year. None of the parties involved has officially confirmed this news yet.

Source: retaildetail.eu

SPAR Gran Canaria will market 1.500 tons of potatoes from Canary Island producers next year

The supermarket chain has renewed its collaboration agreement to promote the production and marketing of high-quality local potatoes on the island of Gran Canaria, an initiative that has been driving the consumption of locally sourced products for sixteen years.

Source: maspalomas24h.uk

UK: Aldi announces changes to its popular Too Good to Go service this Christmas

From Friday 19th December to Wednesday 24th December, customers will be able to reserve a TGTG 'Surprise Bag' up to five days in advance, rather than the usual 24 hours.

Source: retailtimes.co.uk

UK: Co-op reveals nation's snack and treat habits as they enjoy TV's biggest moments

Co-op reported: "Strawberries and carrot batons have officially claimed the crown as the nation's favourite healthy snacks. During the UEFA Women's Euro, sales of large strawberries surged by 150%, as Brits reached for a patriotic classic to cheer on the home team. The trend didn't stop there: group-watching events also fuelled veggie-sharing rituals. Race Across the World saw sliced carrot sales jump by 20%, as audiences opted for simple, shareable snacks amid the drama".

Source: co-operative.coop

UK: Free carrots at Tesco for the festive season

Tesco is bringing back its Carrots for Rudolph initiative, giving away free carrots at the entrance from 22 December at the majority of stores. The supermarket retailer will be giving away the carrots until Christmas Eve and is also highlighting its collection of festive Christmas treats.

Source: grocerygazette.co.uk

UK: Morrisons hands out reindeer treats this Christmas

Supermarket chain Morrisons will be handing out free wonky carrots in stores nationwide this Christmas. The retailer is giving away more than 27 tonnes of carrots from its Naturally Wonky range to "little shoppers" from 20 December until Christmas Eve.

Source: grocerygazette.co.uk

UK: Aldi kicks off 'sprout-ocracy' vote to settle national sprout debate by cocktail

Aldi UK reported: "This Christmas, Aldi is looking to put one the most divisive culinary conundrums of Christmas to bed once and for all after creating a new cocktail that will settle the debate on whether we love or loathe the Brussels sprout. 'Sprout Nog', developed by the supermarket, turns the humble vegetable into a seasonal standout.

Source: aldipresscentre.co.uk

EU Safe Hearts Plan: Retail and wholesale essential to provide consumer choice for healthy diets

EuroCommerce reported: "According to EuroCommerce, the sector leads by example by offering diverse and accessible solutions every day. Key initiatives include: Prominent display of fresh fruit and vegetables - Stores across Europe are prioritising fresh fruits and vegetables, offering the widest possible choice to encourage balanced and varied diets".

Source: eurocommerce.eu

UK: Greencore sets completion date for Bakkavor deal

Greencore has announced it plans to complete its £1.2bln acquisition of rival Bakkavor on 16th January, following the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) granting final approval.

Source: kamcity.com

UK: Morrisons cuts the price of British farmed Christmas veg to just 5p

Morrisons reported: "More Card holders can pick-up the festive field favourites for less including British Carrots (1kg), British Parsnips (500g), British Brussel Sprouts (500g) and British Whole Swede for just 5p each from 18th December until 26th December".

Source: morrisons-corporate.com

UK: Aldi slashes price of its festive veg even further to just 5p

Aldi UK reported: "Shoppers will be able to pick up White Potatoes (2kg), Carrots (1kg), Parsnips (500g), Red and White Cabbages (each), Brussels Sprouts (500g) and Swede (each) for just 5p in stores from 19th December".

Source: aldipresscentre.co.uk