California grape cold storage falls to 797,700 packages

Cold storage holdings of California table grapes declined further by mid-December, according to the latest Western Fruit Report Grape Cold Storage Summary issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on December 17, 2025. Total grape inventories stood at 797,700 packages on 15 December 2025, down from 3,527,222 packages reported on 30 November 2025, and well below 2,456,446 packages at the same point last year.

Among white seedless varieties, Autumn King remained the largest category in storage with 124,821 packages, compared with 779,912 packages two weeks earlier and 261,577 packages on 15 December 2024. Autumn Royal volumes fell to 17,522 packages, down from 126,056 packages at the end of November and 26,059 packages a year earlier.

Holdings of Allison grapes declined to 273,686 packages, compared with 1,371,865 packages on 30 November and 1,722,670 packages at the same time last year. Sweet Globe/Sorbet inventories dropped sharply to 251 packages, compared with 502 packages two weeks earlier and 61,055 packages in mid-December 2024.

Red seedless categories also showed substantial drawdowns. Scarlet Royal storage stood at 141,887 packages, compared with 241,947 packages on 30 November and 121,796 packages one year ago. Timco volumes fell to 4,520 packages, down from 49,210 packages two weeks earlier and 45,649 packages at the same point last season.

Within other reported categories, Red Globe grapes declined to 1,398 packages, compared with 6,600 packages on 30 November and 10,348 packages in mid-December 2024. Great Green holdings were reported at 917 packages, down from 20,337 packages two weeks earlier.

The combined Other White, Other Red, and Other Black categories totaled 228,611 packages, compared with 908,218 packages at the end of November and 148,521 packages at the same point last year. Of this total, Other Red accounted for 200,325 packages, while Other White stood at 27,051 packages.

To view the full report, click here.

For more information:

USDA

Tel: +1 202 720 2791

Email: [email protected]

www.mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov