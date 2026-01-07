"Strawberry prices are expected to decline this year to adapt to market conditions"

China is currently in its strawberry season. Ms. Yu Zhenzhen of Xiangyiyuan Agriculture in Yantai, Shandong Province, explained that weather conditions in the production area this year have had a noticeable impact on the growing cycle. "In the early stages, heavy rainfall soaked the seedlings, and later the weather was warmer than usual. In addition, some orchards did not manage their crops properly, resulting in strawberries entering the market later than in previous years."

In recent years, strawberry prices have remained at relatively high levels. Ms. Yu believes this is due to a combination of factors, including rising planting costs, the promotion of new varieties in China, and the gradual standardization of variety rights. However, she noted that this year's market trend may differ. "Unlike previous years, when pricing was largely driven by growers, weaker consumer purchasing power means strawberry prices are expected to decline this year. Many farmers and traders believe that controlling costs and adjusting to market demand are necessary to effectively stimulate consumption. Since last weekend, wholesale strawberry prices in the production areas have already begun to fall."



Right: Colorful strawberry gift box

Regarding export markets, Ms. Yu said that the Middle East remains one of the company's key destinations. "This year, large volumes of strawberries from Japan and South Korea have entered the Dubai market. With shorter transportation distances, these origins have clear advantages in logistics time and costs, making competition for Chinese strawberry exports more intense than in previous years."

She emphasized that from the perspective of overseas buyers, there is still clear market potential as long as quality and flavor remain consistent. "This year, our 'Colorful Strawberry Gift Box' has been especially popular with international customers. The gift box features a combination of red, white, and pink strawberry varieties, offering strong visual appeal and a unique consumption experience. Even at a relatively higher price point, order demand remains strong."

In terms of variety trends, Ms. Yu noted that red strawberries continue to dominate the market, while demand for white and pink varieties is steadily increasing. At the same time, strawberries harvested prematurely by some growers to reach the market earlier are gradually being eliminated. Many traders have now implemented strict requirements regarding fruit ripeness.

Ms. Yu also shared insights into several new varieties. "Among white strawberries, 'Mengzhiying' is a late-maturing variety. Although its planting area has declined in recent years, its excellent flavor and aroma suggest it may regain attention next year. The early-maturing 'Yuexuefei' is an all-season variety with smaller fruit and a strong strawberry aroma, making it especially popular this year. 'Snow Baby' has a pure sweetness and intense aroma when fully ripe, but some growers harvest it at only about 80% ripeness to enter the market early, which has affected its reputation and pricing. 'Mengzhijiao' is known for its large fruit size and excellent coloration. Among red varieties, we mainly promote 'Tangbao' for its strong aroma."

Xiangyiyuan Ecological Agriculture specializes in the cultivation and sale of strawberries, including both red and non-red varieties, with export markets covering the Middle East, Thailand, and Singapore.

For more information:

Yu Zhenzhen

Yantai Xiangyiyuan Ecological Agriculture Development Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 15666455566